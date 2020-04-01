ESPN’s much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary is hitting screens in April. Here’s everything we know about the impressive cast of characters interviewed for the show.

ESPN and Netflix have bumped up the release date of their upcoming Michael Jordan documentary series, “The Last Dance.”

In addition to featuring candid profiles of Jordan himself, the 10-part series features in-depth interviews of Chicago Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr.

NBA stars like Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing, and the late Kobe Bryant also sat down to speak for the project.

Former President Barack Obama, pop star Justin Timberlake, and rapper Nas gave interviews for “The Last Dance” as well.

In the United States, ESPN will air two hour-long episodes from the series each Sunday beginning Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m ET.

Check out every big name who appears in “The Last Dance” trailer and everything we know about their connection to Michael Jordan.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Phil Jackson

Before he became a Lakers legend and a hated member of the New York Knicks’ front office, Phil Jackson led the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls to six championships.

Scottie Pippen

source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

One of the greatest small forwards to play the game, Scottie Pippen started alongside Michael Jordan throughout the Bulls’ run to six championship rings in eight years.

Steve Kerr

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Before he became the mastermind behind the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Steve Kerr caught the tail end of Jordan’s dynasty in Chicago as a crucial sharpshooter for the Bulls.

Dennis Rodman

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman has always been an eccentric character, but before he embarked on a professional wrestling career and developed a peculiar infatuation with North Korea, he was an NBA star known for his dominant rebounding ability.

He joined the Bulls in 1995, just in time to win three consecutive championships with Jordan and company.

Bill Wennington

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bill Wennington was a backup center for the Bulls from 1993 to 1999, winning three championships in Chicago.

John Salley

source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

John Salley was a big man on the Bulls’ roster during the 1995-96 season.

B.J. Armstrong

source Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

B.J. Armstrong was a point guard for the Bulls from 1989 to 1995.

Charles Barkley

source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Charles Barkley was an 11-time NBA All-Star before finding success on the small screen as an NBA analyst for TNT. He was drafted two spots behind Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft and spent much of his esteemed career competing against “His Airness.”

Gary Payton

source Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

One of Michael Jordan’s fiercest rivals, Gary Payton was lauded as one of the best defensive guards of his time and noted for his ability to contain the 10-time NBA scoring leader.

Their battle came to a head during the 1996 NBA Finals. Jordan’s Bulls took down Payton’s Seattle SuperSonics in six games, but not before “The Glove” frustrated Jordan with his lockdown defense.

Dikembe Mutombo

source Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most dominant shot blockers in the history of the game, Dikembe Mutombo controlled the paint for seven different NBA franchises. When he was playing for the Atlanta Hawks during the 1997 playoffs, Mutombo found himself on the wrong end of a famous Michael Jordan posterization.

Patrick Ewing

source Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to facing off against Michael Jordan throughout their respective Hall of Fame careers, New York Knicks big man Patrick Ewing fell victim to “His Airness” before joining the league. Jordan hit the game-winning shot over Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas to secure a National Championship for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 1982.

Kobe Bryant

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was first starting out in the NBA as Michael Jordan reached the twilight of his career, but the “Black Mamba” was known to have modeled his game after “His Airness.”

The creators of the docuseries managed to speak with Bryant about Jordan’s legacy before his untimely passing in January.

Dominique Wilkins

source Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Dominique Wilkins – who spent the majority of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks – contended with Michael Jordan to lead the league in scoring throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. Wilkins was known as “The Human Highlight Reel” due to his dunking ability, and faced off against Jordan in the NBA Slam Dunk contest multiple times.

Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas spent his entire NBA career with the Detroit Pistons battling Jordan to sit atop the Eastern Conference. Thomas was famously blamed for Jordan’s lack of action during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game, and the duo have been known as rivals ever since. In fact, many suspect that Thomas was not invited to join the famous US Dream Team due to his feud with Jordan.

Magic Johnson

source Lisa Blumenfeld/ Getty Images

Known as one of the best point guards in the history of the league, Magic Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships during his storied career. He faced – and lost to – Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 1991 NBA Finals.

Tony Parker

source Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Though he spent the vast majority of his time in the NBA in San Antonio with Gregg Popovich’s Spurs, Tony Parker wrapped up his career with the Charlotte Hornets – the franchise owned by Michael Jordan. Parker also chose to pursue basketball instead of soccer growing up due to Jordan’s global superstardom.

Pat Riley

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

He was a solid NBA player in his own right, but Pat Riley fostered a rivalry with Michael Jordan as a legendary head coach. He faced off against “His Airness” and the Chicago Bulls often as head coach of the New York Knicks and, later, the Miami Heat.

Every time Jordan knocked one of Riley’s teams out of the playoffs, the notorious trash talker would “swing an imaginary golf club.”

“That was Jordan’s way of underlining Riley’s season was done, that he’d sent the Knicks, then Heat coach, into another off-season,” the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Adam Silver

source Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The current commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver oversees a league shaped by Michael Jordan’s legacy. He also works with Jordan regularly, as the Bulls legend owns the Charlotte Hornets.

Bob Costas

source Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NBC sportscaster Bob Costas – who is best known for leading the network’s Olympics coverage for nearly three decades – called the NBA Finals in 1998.

Ahmad Rashad

source REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Ahmad Rashad co-hosted “NBA Inside Stuff” during Michael Jordan’s title runs with the Chicago Bulls.

Willow Bay

source REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Willow Bay also co-hosted “NBA Inside Stuff” during Michael Jordan’s title runs with the Chicago Bulls.

Deloris Jordan

source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordan’s mother. Enough said.

Roy Williams

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Now head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Roy Williams was an assistant to Dean Smith back when Michael Jordan starred for the team in the early 1980s.

Carmen Electra

source Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

American television personality Carmen Electra was briefly married to Michael Jordan’s Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman during their prime years in Chicago. As a result, she spent a considerable amount of time around the team.

Nas

source Craig Barritt/ Getty Images

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ influence far superseded the NBA. Nas was one of the most popular rappers during their reign and has spoken publicly about the effect of Jordan’s legacy on pop culture in the past.

President Barack Obama

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama is a noted basketball fan who spent much of his young adulthood in Chicago – around the time when Michael Jordan was dominating the NBA. To this day, the former president remains a loyal Chicago Bulls fan.

Justin Timberlake

source Getty Images

Pop star Justin Timberlake was just a teenager during Michael Jordan’s prime years with the Chicago Bulls, so fans were quite confused when they spotted the Memphis, Tennessee, native in the trailer for “The Last Dance.”

As it turns out, Timberlake is a massive NBA fan – so much so that he’s a minority owner of his hometown Grizzlies. Presumably, the NSYNC alum spoke to Jordan’s impact on his love of basketball in his early years.

Now check out when major sports leagues are hoping to return to action: