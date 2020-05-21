Magic Johnson says LeBron James is the best all-round basketball player of all time, but Michael Jordan is still the ‘greatest’ star in NBA history

caption Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson face off in 1991. source Getty/Al Seib

Magic Johnson says Michael Jordan is the “greatest ever” as it stands, but that LeBron James can overtake him if he wins more championships.

The three-time NBA MVP, however, said that James is probably the best all-round basketball player of all time.

Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1998, while James has won three. Jordan won five league MVP titles, James has four.

“When you want to say ‘who’s the greatest ever?’ – it’s still Michael Jordan,” Johnson said speaking on Stephen A. Smith’s The Last Dance special. “[But] LeBron James’ chapter is not closed yet.”

“Maybe he has a chance to catch him later on if he can get some more championships under his belt.”

Jordan is one of the league’s most decorated ever players, having won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1998. His final title winning season is the subject of the recently finished 10-part documentary “The Last Dance.”

James on the other hand has won three titles, two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

“First of all, let’s not take anything away from LeBron James,” Johnson said, speaking on Stephen A. Smith’s The Last Dance special on Tuesday. “Because LeBron James is a great basketball player, one of the all-time greatest that’s ever played the game. LeBron James to me, when you think about all-around basketball players, he’s probably the best of all time.

“But when you want to say ‘who’s the greatest ever?’ – it’s still Michael Jordan.”

“Now, LeBron James’ chapter is not closed yet, right, he still has some basketball to play. So maybe he has a chance to catch him later on if he can get some more championships under his belt.”

“But at the end of the day they’re both great and they played the game the right way, they made their teammates better and they won championships. And thank God for LeBron, because right now that’s what we’re watching, we’re watching LeBron James. This is his time, this is his era, and he’s dominating this era.”

Johnson knows both players well. The now 60-year-old played against Jordan while representing the Los Angeles Lakers numerous times during the 1980s and 1990s, and the two have remained close friends during retirement.

The NBA icon, who won five NBA titles during his career with the Lakers, was also part of the front office team that helped bring James to Los Angeles in 2018.

