Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes dies at 64 after attempting a homemade rocket launch into space

Michael “Mad Mike” Hughes died at age 64 on Saturday after a failed attempt to launch a homemade rocket into space.

The fatal rocket crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Barstow, California, near Highway 247, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement reported by CNN.

Hughes was made famous by daredevil tendencies and a goal to launch himself into space. The rocket launch attempt was being filmed by the Science Channel for a show called “Homemade Astronauts,” according to the series’ description on the Discovery Channel’s website.

On Saturday night, the Science Channel shared a statement on Twitter confirming Hughes’ death.

“Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey,” the tweet read.

Waldo Stakes was Hughes’ colleague who was also present at the rocket launch on Saturday.

“It was unsuccessful, and he passed away,” Stakes told the Associated Press.

Representatives for the Science Channel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.