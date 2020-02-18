Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic Party debate in Las Vegas

Michael Bloomberg has gained 15 points since December, and is now polling at number two after Bernie Sanders.

This means he meets the threshold required by the Democratic National Committee to attend the debate on Wednesday.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found that Bloomberg is polling at 19%, second only to Bernie Sanders.

This is the first time Bloomberg has qualified.

It is the fourth time 10% nationally, which was the requirement from the DNC to qualify.

Sanders remains the favour ite of the Democratic Party challengers, with 31 points.