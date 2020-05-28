Michelin-star chefs share 7 of their favorite 30-minute meals to make at home

caption Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs about their favorite 30-minute meals, including the savory Japanese pancake known as okonomiyaki (pictured). source Norikko/Shutterstock

Everyone has those days where you just don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

Insider reached out to Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to discover the 30-minute meals that they love making at home.

They also gave tips to help you easily re-create these dishes in your own kitchen.

From pasta and risotto to kimchi fried rice and okonomiyaki, there’s a quick dish on this list for every craving.

From pancake cereal to sourdough bread, many people with extra time on their hands are finding tons of new ways to get creative in the kitchen.

But what about those days when we just can’t be bothered, when the last thing we want to do is whip up a complicated feast – much less make our own yeast?

We all have those days, especially in trying times like these. So, Insider reached out to Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to learn more about the 30-minute dishes that they love making at home.

From traditional Italian pasta to savory Japanese pancakes, there’s a quick dish on this list for every craving.

Spaghetti aglio e olio will transport you to Italy in just 15 minutes.

caption Spaghetti aglio e olio is a traditional Italian pasta dish. source Aozde/Shutterstock

David Shim, the chef at Cote in Manhattan, told Insider that he loves making this garlic pasta dish when he’s at home and just needs to “get a quick meal in.”

“I personally really enjoy making this because it’s so simple, you can get it done in 15 minutes,” he told Insider. “It’s one of those meals that doesn’t take a lot of prep time, and I’m sure everyone has garlic and olive oil at home.”

All you need for the dish is some spaghetti, olive oil, red pepper flakes, parsley, and garlic cloves. Plus cheese, of course.

And the recipe requires just a few quick steps. While the spaghetti is cooking, sauté the garlic in olive oil in a separate pan “so that you brown it and get all the aromatics out,” Shim said.

“Add a little bit of chili flakes and reserve just a bit of pasta water to add to your pan,” he continued. “Then add the cheese and toss the pasta in it.”

Shim also loves elevating instant ramen when he just wants a quick dinner.

caption Shin Ramyun is a popular South Korean brand of instant ramen. source Teodor Costachioiu/Shutterstock

“One thing I always, always never run out of is instant ramen,” Shim said.

The NYC chef is a huge fan of Shin Ramyun, a South Korean ramen brand that can be purchased at grocery stores across the US.

“The Shin ramen, for me that’s the base,” Shim said. “And I make different variations of it. Sometimes, if I have miso paste, I’ll add miso paste to the ramen. If I have frozen dumplings, I can put in frozen dumplings.”

“It’s definitely filling and you can do so much with it,” he added. “It’s a great vehicle to make your dish into anything you want.”

Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese pancake that you can enjoy at any time, especially if you don’t have a lot of time to spare.

caption Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese pancake. source TheNUshutter/Shutterstock

New Zealand chef Josh Emett told Insider that he has loved making okonomiyaki for his family while in quarantine.

“You can pretty much put any vegetable in this dish, so it’s a great way to clean out your fridge of leftover vegetables,” he said. “It’s also very cost-effective, and so simple to put together.”

The batter just needs flour, eggs, and sparkling water to thin it all down, plus some garlic, ginger, and chili flakes for flavor. Emett also recommends adding a touch of cornflour throughout the mixture, which he said ensures that the pancake becomes “nice and crispy on the outside.”

Then, well, it’s up to you! Emett always includes cabbage in his okonomiyaki, and recently made one with chopped prawns, onions, and carrots.

“Some other delicious variations are to add egg noodles or a layer of cheese, so good!” he said. “The options are endless. I sometimes make mine all vegetables and have them as a side dish.”

Top off your pancakes with Japanese mayonnaise and okonomiyaki sauce. If you don’t have the latter on hand – or the time to make your own homemade version – Emett recommends using barbecue sauce as an alternative.

“If you have bonito flakes, add these too,” he said. “You will see them visibly dance in the steam.”

Kimchi fried rice is another delicious dish that doesn’t take much time at all in the kitchen.

caption Kimchi fried rice is packed with different flavors. source Vm2002/Shutterstock

Kevin Meehan, the owner and chef of Kali Restaurant in Los Angeles, loves whipping up this dish with his own homemade kimchi.

While his rice is steaming, Meehan takes his eggs and scrambles them on the side – “almost like a crepe” – to add at the very end.

“I don’t like to add raw egg to a fried rice dish because it’s a different texture,” he told Insider. “I like a big bowl of mush. I’ll sauté my egg and whip it up with some soy sauce, mix it up a little bit, and dice it up.”

Meehan also sautés his onions and carrots on the side while his rice is getting “super crispy” in a separate pan.

He mixes everything together at the end, topping it off with the kimchi, soy sauce, chopped egg, and a little lime juice.

Meehan also loves grilling chicken thighs to make homemade yakitori, a popular skewered chicken dish in Japan.

caption You can easily whip up yakitori on your own backyard grill. source Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

“I like to grill,” he said. “I have a little grill in my backyard and I like to be outside and I like the smell of the smoke.”

Meehan marinates the chicken thighs with garlic and chopped onions before skewering them. And while the chicken thighs are grilling, he’ll cook up some rice to serve with the yakitori.

“I use a rice cooker like everyone else,” he said. “But sometimes I throw some chopped garlic and ginger in there, so when the rice comes out it’s really flavorful.”

And when it comes to 30-minute meals, you can never go wrong with veggies on a sheet pan …

caption You can throw chicken and veggies on a sheet pan to sort out your dinner in a flash. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

“Things that I can roast on a sheet pan are my favorite for 30-minute meals,” Lauren DeSteno, the corporate executive chef at Altamarea Group (which includes the Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Marea), told Insider.

DeSteno often roasts a small chicken with broccolini – “it’s delicious roasted, and so easy” – along with diced potatoes.

“All of these can be roasted in the same oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and make a simple, delicious meal,” she said. “And you can serve basic salad on the side to round it out and brighten it up.”

… or a classic risotto, which you can easily whip up with ingredients that you already have at home.

caption Suzette Gresham’s risotto with spring onions, sherry sautéd mushrooms, and robiola cheese. source Suzette Gresham

Suzette Gresham, who runs Acquerello in San Francisco, loves making this simple dish when she needs dinner in a flash.

Gresham recently made a risotto with spring onions, sherry sautéd mushrooms, and robiola cheese while in quarantine. She told Insider that the secret to any easy risotto is to “picture three key flavors.”

“Don’t be afraid to stay simple and let the flavors sing,” she said. “And add minimal amounts of butter and cheese – if even needed – to finish.”

Gresham believes that “any and all veggies” work great in risottos, “especially leftovers.” Her other favorite flavor combinations include: tomato, basil, and cheese; wine, cheese, and herbs; and seafood with saffron.