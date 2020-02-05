A viral video shows a Michigan dad asking a Latino man why he didn’t ‘stay in Mexico’ during a school meeting about racism

caption One parent asked another parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico” during a meeting about diversity and racism in Saline, Michigan, schools. source YouTube/MLive

One Michigan father asked another why he didn’t “stay in Mexico” during a school meeting about racism.

The exchange, caught on video, went viral.

A number of parents loudly gasped at the remark and yelled at the man to leave the meeting.

His own son later wrote a Facebook post disavowing his father’s behavior and calling his comments “deliberately racist.”

A video from a Michigan school’s meeting with parents has gone viral after one student’s father asked another why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”

The comment drew loud gasps and threw the February 3 meeting into pandemonium, with multiple parents yelling at the father to leave the meeting, some standing up, and one shouting, “That is disgusting.”

“That’s indicative of what our kids are experiencing: comments like that,” another father said.

The video, first published by MLive.com, immediately went viral.

The meeting had originally been organized to address instances of racism at high schools in the town of Saline, and a Latino father had taken the microphone to discuss how his son suffered from racist taunts in school.

“I remember when I went to his bedroom to say goodnight and he was crying because of the abuse he was enduring in this school system,” the man, Adrian Iraola, told the audience.

“Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?” the other father, who identified himself as Tom Burtell, responded.

After hushing the crowd, Iraola told everyone he wanted to respond to Burtell’s comment.

“He asked me a question,” Iraola said. “Why didn’t I stay in Mexico? Because this is the greatest country in the world.”

Though Iraola offered the microphone to Burtell to say more, Burtell turned it down. He spoke later on and criticized the meeting, which was meant to address diversity and inclusion within the school district.

“This training is ludicrous. You think you’re going to change somebody’s opinion that if you’re white, that you’re a member of a group, that you shouldn’t defend your own group?” Burtell said. “You defend your own group and that’s great. You think you can give someone a stupid class and then they’re going to change their opinion? Give me a break.”

His comments were so provocative that Burtell’s son, Matt, condemned him in a Facebook post.

“Today my father asked a deliberately racist question at the Saline Area Schools diversity and inclusion meeting.

His views of hate in no way represent my own,” Matt Burtell wrote. “I stand in solidarity with the refugees and immigrants of the world.”