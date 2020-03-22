This adorable tiny Swiss electric ‘bubble car’ fits two people and can charge with a regular power outlet — see inside the $13,000 vehicle

caption Microlino. source Micro

Swiss company Micro Mobility Systems designed Microlino, a tiny electric vehicle.

Micro says the vehicle is not a car, but the “ideal mix” between a car and a motorbike.

The vehicle fits two adults and can charge in any outlet.

This tiny Swiss vehicle is the cutest way to get around a city, and it’s available for preorder now. Manufacturer Micro is adamant that the Microlino is not a car, but the vehicle still seems like a fun ride.

Micro Mobility Systems is still waiting on a design approval for the US, but its European version is set to ship in 2021.

Take a look.

Micro, which also produced the Microletta e-scooter, is marketing the Microlino vehicle as “the ideal mix between motorbike and car.”

The Microlino is only 2.4 meters, or just under 8 feet, long.

Due to its small size, the Microlino can cross-park, perfect for city driving.

The small size also comes with some tradeoffs, of course. The vehicle maxes out around 55 mph, but that should be plenty for city driving.

But, the Microlino can also fully charge in four hours, while plugged into a regular household outlet, or in just one hour at a Type One electric vehicle charger.

It has a range of about 77 miles with the base battery or 124 miles with an upgraded battery.

It has one door, which opens from the front of the vehicle.

The interior looks a little tight, with a bench seat.

Micro assures customers that the vehicle fits everything you need: “Space for two adults and three beer crates.”

It has a smart display dashboard…

…and a sun roof.

The Microlino will start shipping in 2021 in Switzerland and Germany, and then expand into other countries from there.

Micro told Business Insider that the Microlino already has about 18,000 preorders for the $13,000 vehicle.

Making the Microlino energy efficient was a top concern for designers, and Micro says that producing this vehicle requires 60% less energy than the average electric car.

Colors and interiors are customizable.

The vehicle will come in eight colors: “Zurich Blue, Milano Red, Amsterdam Orange, Paris Mint, Barcelona Brown, London Grey, Gotham Black, and Vienna White.”

The Microlino doesn’t have a US release date yet, and Micro said that it will first have to make design changes to meet US requirements.

