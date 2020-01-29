Microsoft reported earnings well beyond Wall Street estimates, and the stock is up

Microsoft reported fiscal Q2 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, beating Wall Street estimates.

Microsoft posted revenues of $36.9 billion for the quarter, on earnings of $1.51 per share.

The stock jumped about 2% to some $172 per share immediately following the earnings release.

Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings at market close on Wednesday, handily beating analyst expectations with strong results in the company’s cloud computing business.

Here’s what the company reported:

Revenue: $36.9 billion (compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion), up 14 percent from the same quarter last year.

$36.9 billion (compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion), up 14 percent from the same quarter last year. Earnings per share: $1.51 per share. Wall Street expected $1.32 per share.

Profit: $11.6 billion, up 38 percent year-over-year.

Shares were up about 2 percent in after-hours trading to about $172 per share immediately following the release.

Microsoft’s overall commercial cloud business – in which it counts Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and other cloud services – reached $12.5 billion in sales for the quarter, up 39 percent year over year.

Microsoft Azure revenue grew 62 percent, but the company doesn’t report revenue figures specific to Azure. Azure revenue growth is up compared to last quarter, breaking a quarters-long cycle of slowing growth in the business.

Revenue for Microsoft’s “Productivity and Business Processes” business unit, which includes Office products for businesses and customers, LinkedIn revenue and Dynamics products and cloud services, increased 17 percent to $11.8 billion.

Microsoft’s so-called “Intelligent Cloud” business, which includes which includes Azure, server products, enterprise and cloud services, brought in $11.9 billion, up 27 percent from the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the division Microsoft calls “More Personal Computing,” including Windows, search, Xbox and Surface, was $13.2 billion, up 2 percent from this time last year. Xbox revenue fell 11 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts watched for continued growth in Microsoft’s cloud business, particular after the company scored a $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract over market-leading Amazon Web Services.

The deal was perhaps the biggest development in Microsoft’s cloud business since its last earnings report in October, although AWS is challenging that decision based on alleged political interference.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expect Microsoft’s cloud business to make big gains in the coming years based on surveys of large-company chief information officers, a common method that financial firms use to predict where companies plan to spend their money when it comes to enterprise technologies such as cloud computing.

