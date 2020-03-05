Microsoft has asked all Seattle and Bay Area employees to work from home until March 25 due to coronavirus fears

caption Microsoft Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene. source Microsoft

Microsoft asked employees in the Seattle area and San Francisco Bay Area to work from home for most of this month due to coronavirus fears.

The news comes after Business Insider on Monday reported that some employees were concerned Microsoft’s internal response to the outbreak was insufficient.

Read more stories on Business Insider’s homepage.

Microsoft has asked employees in the Seattle area and San Francisco Bay Area to work from home until March 25, according to an email reviewed by Business Insider.

Microsoft Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene sent an email to Microsoft employees asking “all employees who are in a job that can be done from home” to work from home after King County – where Microsoft is based – advised employers on Wednesday to allow remote work.

“Consistent with King County guidance, we are recommending all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25th. Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite,” the email said. Please let your manager know that you will be working from home, so all our teams remain well coordinated.”

It’s unclear how many employees DelBene’s guidance impacts. Microsoft hasn’t yet said, but posted DelBene’s email on the company’s blog.

The news comes after Business Insider on Monday reported that some employees were concerned Microsoft’s internal response to the outbreak was insufficient.

Ten of the 11 U.S. deaths related to the illness caused by coronavirus have happened in Microsoft’s home state of Washington, nine of them in King County.

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via email at astewart@businessinsider.com, message her on Twitter @ashannstew, or send her a secure message through Signal at 425-344-8242.