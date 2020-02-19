I tried 4 kinds of instant mac and cheese and thought Kraft’s Easy Mac was the tastiest

caption I pit four microwavable mac and cheese options against each other. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I tried four different microwavable macaroni and cheese options available at most supermarkets.

With three brands and four total varieties, the battle was between Kraft Easy Mac ($1.59 at Target), Velveeta Shells and Cheese ($1.59 at Target), Annie’s Real Aged Cheddar ($1.99 at Whole Foods), and Annie’s White Cheddar ($2.49 at Target).

I judged each mac and cheese cup on its texture, flavor, and how well it withstood the test of time.

Overall, I thought Velveeta’s smooth cheese sauce had the best consistency, but Kraft’s Easy Mac had a better flavor, in my opinion.

When I was a college student, campus rules prohibited hot plates and stovetops in dormitory rooms. Since I didn’t have a stove, my macaroni-and-cheese cravings had to be filled with the convenience store staple: microwavable mac and cheese.

Back in school, my go-to was Kraft Easy Mac (preferably with the SpongeBob Squarepants-shaped noodles). But, there were plenty of other options on the shelves.

For this taste test, I decided to go with widely-recognized brands and stick to the original flavors with classically shaped macaroni. Annie’s makes two microwavable cups featuring white or yellow cheddar, Velveeta’s original cup contains shell-shaped mac, and Easy Mac original uses small tube-shaped pieces of pasta.

After tasting all four of them side by side, I was reminded of why I stuck with Easy Mac all those years – and also of why I’m thankful that I now have a stove.

I put four nationally-sold, microwavable macaroni and cheese cups to the test: Annie’s White Cheddar ($2.49 at Target); Annie’s Real Aged Cheddar ($1.99 at Whole Foods); Kraft Easy Mac ($1.59 at Target); and Velveeta Shells and Cheese ($1.59 at Target).

Each option I tasted can be found in stores or purchased online. I judged each cup on its texture, flavor, and life span – I can be a slow eater at times, so it’s important for me to pay attention to how long food lasts while sitting out on a table.

The cooking process for each cup was generally the same.

All four cups had raw macaroni and a loose, white powder inside. I had to add water to each, microwave for two to three-and-a-half minutes, and then mix in the packet of cheese sauce.

I thought they were all convenient and live up to the expectation that they’re options for instant mac and cheese.

Both Annie’s flavors and the Kraft option all had packets of dried, powdered cheese to make the sauce. The Velveeta cup had a packet of thick, liquid cheese instead.

I thought the cheese inside Velveeta’s packet was reminiscent of the kind that comes out of a sprayable can. It looked unappetizing to me at first, but then I thought about how its competition was powdered cheese, which I also didn’t find super appealing.

The Velveeta cheese was easiest to work with, in my opinion.

At first, I thought Annie’s Real Aged Cheddar variety was slightly more flavor-forward than the White Cheddar variety. But, in my opinion, both fell short of the boxed stovetop Annie’s Shells and White Cheddar.

When it was still piping hot, I thought the sauce on both of these had a little bit of a cheesy flavor.

The texture of the pasta in these instant cups was a little gummy, though, and the cheese powder clumped up before I could fully combine it with the hot macaroni.

Ultimately, I thought both varieties of Annie’s lacked lasting flavor and needed to be eaten right away in order to prevent cheesy coagulation.

After about three minutes, I found that the cheese sauce congealed on both Annie’s White Cheddar and Real Aged Cheddar macaroni and cheese cups.

The noodles began to stick together and, in my opinion, the only flavor came from unmixed clumps of cheese powder – those tasted good, and I wished that flavor was distributed throughout the cup.

Kraft’s Easy Mac had no problem holding onto its flavor, even though the aftertaste felt artificial to me.

This mac and cheese tasted salty, but not overwhelmingly so, and had notes of cheddar cheese.

I thought the macaroni itself was cooked to the right texture and held up even after sitting out for a few minutes.

Although it was the sauciest, Velveeta’s mac and cheese had virtually no real flavor, in my opinion.

On first bite, I thought this mac had a little bit of a burnt taste. But as I kept eating, I wasn’t able to identify any cheesy flavor – only a cheesy texture.

The sauce packet mixed into the macaroni well, and the dish as a whole held onto its gooey consistency right down to the last bite.

Overall, I thought Velveeta’s Shells and Cheese had the best consistency of the bunch.

Mixing Velveeta’s packet of sauce with the liquid from the microwaved macaroni made for a creamy-textured mac and cheese.

It tasted like any gooey mac and cheese from a restaurant – the company’s tag line is “liquid gold” for a reason.

Even after sitting out for more than 10 minutes, the sauce was still a viscous liquid and hadn’t even begun to congeal the same way I’d found the cups with powdered ingredients did.

Even though Velveeta’s mac stayed gooey, I think that when it comes to flavor Kraft’s Easy Mac is the tastiest.

The familiar, salty flavor from this cup was undoubtedly that of good old mac and cheese. It had a thick consistency that stayed relatively gooey even when it was left out in the open air for a few minutes.

Out of all three cheese powders, Easy Mac’s combined more completely with the macaroni than Annie’s did.

I only had to run my spoon through the Kraft cup six times before I got rid of the powder lumps, while more than 10 strokes through Annie’s left small chunks of powder between noodles.

The Easy Mac sauce also didn’t congeal after a few minutes the same way that I found Annie’s sauce did.

While I think Kraft has the best-tasting microwavable option, I still wouldn’t choose it over a stovetop mac and cheese.