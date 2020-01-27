10 reasons why Midwesterners love winter

caption The author enjoying winter in the Midwest. source Talia Lakritz/Insider

Frigid winters are one of the Midwest’s characteristic charms.

Skiing, snow tubing, and ice-skating are classic Midwestern pastimes during the winter months.

If you can make it through a Midwestern winter, you can make it through anything.

Growing up in the Midwest gave me a tolerance for sub-zero temperatures and a love of all things winter.

Sure, there were mornings when my car wouldn’t start because even the garage was too cold, and times I forgot my gloves at home and couldn’t feel my fingers, but winter in the Midwest is also one of the most beautiful times of year, when snow coats tree branches, lakes freeze into ice-skating rinks, and the occasional snow day provides a brief respite from your routine.

Here’s why Midwesterners like me love winter.

Once you’ve made it through Midwestern winters, everywhere else is no big deal.

The ability to thrive in sub-zero temperatures is a point of pride for Midwesterners. When I moved to New York, I couldn’t believe how mild the winters were.

School gets cancelled for snow days and cold days.

If it’s cold enough to get frostbite while you wait for the bus, school will most likely be cancelled.

Winter sports like snow tubing and skiing provide an adrenaline rush.

caption Cross-country skiers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Plus they help you stay warm.

Ice-skating on frozen lakes is way more fun than at indoor rinks.

caption Ice-skating in Lake of the Isles Park in Minnesota. source Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Indoor rinks might have concession stands and locker rooms, but frozen lakes offer stunning views of nature and fresh winter air.

Hiking trails are gorgeous covered in snow.

caption Frosty Minnehaha Falls Park in Minnesota. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you’ve never seen a frozen waterfall, you’re in for a treat.

Plowed piles of snow make excellent snow forts.

caption A snow fort in Madison, Wisconsin. source Andy Manis/Getty Images

All you have to do is dig an indentation into the giant pile at the end of your driveway.

There’s no road construction.

Every Midwesterner knows there are four seasons in the Midwest: winter, winter, winter, and construction.

Frigid football games are a rite of passage.

caption Green Bay Packers fans brave the frigid weather in the parking lot at Lambeau Field. source Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Freezing temperatures never stopped Midwestern football fans from tailgating.

You get to wear cozy hats and sweaters.

caption A woman dressed for cold weather in Chicago, Illinois. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Don’t go outside without them in a Midwestern winter.

Fierce winters are part of what makes the Midwest the Midwest.

Braving the cold is part of the charm of living in the Midwest.