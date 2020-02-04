British billionaire Mike Ashley snaps up a stake in iconic handbag brand Mulberry that’s a favorite of the royals

caption Kate Middleton sports a Mulberry clutch source Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

British billionaire Mike Ashley acquired a 12.5% stake in luxury leather goods brand Mulberry through his retail company, Frasers Group.

Mulberry is known for its stylish handbags that cost up to $5,000 and are a favorite of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Frasers Group has been acquiring retailers at a rapid rate in the past few years but this stake of Mulberry fits neatly into its strategy to bring more premium brands to its portfolio.

Mike Ashley is on a path to dominate the UK retail landscape.

His latest investment, announced Monday, is in British luxury brand Mulberry, known for its stylish handbags that cost up to $5,000 and are a favorite of Kate Middleton and Megan Markle.

Ashley’s burgeoning retail empire – the recently named Frasers Group Plc – confirmed Monday that it bought a 12.5% stake in the company as it looks to build up its portfolio with more premium brands.

“A key strategic priority for Frasers Group is the elevation of our retail proposition and building stronger relationships with premium third-party brands,” the company said in a statement Monday. Frasers Group looks forward to working more closely with Mulberry for the benefit of shareholders of both companies.”

A spokesperson for Frasers declined to comment further to Business Insider.

Ashley, who launched well-known sports retailer Sports Direct, has been buying up struggling brands at a rapid rate in recent years, including preppy fashion store Jack Wills and struggling department store chain House of Fraser.

The expansion encouraged Ashley to rename his company from Sports Direct International Plc to Frasers Group Plc in December.

Frasers Group has not yet confirmed how much it paid for its 12.5% stake in the business; the Mulberry brand is estimated to be worth $194 million.

Mulberry declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.