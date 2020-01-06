On TikTok, teens are imagining that Mike Pence runs a thriving gay conversion camp

Connor Perrett
  • Teen creators on TikTok are sharing videos of themselves imagining a world in which Vice President Mike Pence becomes president.
  • The videos assume the vice president could open summer camps meant to promote long-debunked conversion therapy for members of the LGBTQ community.
  • Pence has a history of making inflammatory statements about the LGBTQ community, though he’s been quiet on related issues as vice president.
Creators on TikTok have taken to the popular social-networking platform to share videos that imagine a world in which Vice President Mike Pence assumes the role of president and sends LGBTQ people to “conversion camps” meant to turn gay people straight.

Such camps have been found to be ineffective and harmful. The videos, in turn, seem to have struck a chord among a large portion of TikTok’s user base, which according to a previous Insider report has been a vital platform for LGBTQ youth. The #mikepence tag on the platform, which is used by creators to tag their videos to appeal to a wider audience, has some 11.1 million views, per data from TikTok. #Pence has accumulated some 4.6 million views, while #mikepencesummercamp has amassed more than 237,000 views.

On each tag, many of the videos are related to the conversion-camp meme, mixing it with other popular TikTok trends.

One clip, which has racked up more than 7,000 likes since it was posted at the end of December, uses another popular format that relies on the creator walking toward the camera and greeting various people they might see at a particular location. In the video, the creator pretends to be at one of the camps and greets her “gay friends,” her girlfriend, and the “TikTok lesbians” with a smile, though her demeanor turns sour when she pretends she has spotted Pence.

