Mike Pence predicted the pandemic would be ‘behind us’ by Memorial Day. Instead, hospitalizations are rising as deaths near 100,000.

caption Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference next to President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 29, 2020. source Al Drago/Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence predicted on April 24 that the US would “have this coronavirus epidemic behind us” by Memorial Day weekend.

US deaths from the virus neared the devastating milestone of 100,000 over the holiday weekend and US hospitalizations are ticking up again.

Pence’s wildly inaccurate prediction is just one of a slew of declarations Trump administration officials have made downplaying the pandemic threat over the last few months.

“If you look at the trends today, that I think by Memorial Day weekend we will have this coronavirus epidemic behind us,” Pence, who is spearheading the administration’s pandemic response, told conservative commentator Geraldo Rivera in April.

In fact, US deaths from the virus neared the devastating milestone of 100,000 over the holiday weekend, and US hospitalizations are ticking up again. Experts say the crisis is far from over ,and the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that regions that reopen too quickly could experience an “immediate second peak” in infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who is helping lead the administration’s virus response, in late March warned against making predictions about the virus’ future toll.

“I just don’t think that we really need to make a projection when it’s such a moving target that we could so easily be wrong and mislead people,” he told CNN.

Pence’s April statement is just one of a slew of predictions and declarations Trump administration officials have made downplaying the pandemic threat over the last few months.

Trump infamously predicted in late February that the US’s virus cases would drop to zero “within a couple of days.” On April 10, he said the total US death toll would be “substantially below” 100,000, predicting “50, 60, 65” thousand deaths. He repeatedly revised those numbers upwards in the following days, still putting the upper limit of deaths at 110,000.

Many experts say they can’t accurately predict what the US’s infection rate and death toll will look like going forward, in part because much depends on how quickly and safely states reopen.

Over the weekend, Trump falsely claimed “cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country.” While new cases are declining in 14 states, they have plateaued in 28 states and are on the rise in eight states, according to data published by The New York Times. Puerto Rico is also seeing increasing case numbers, while Guam is seeing its numbers level off.

And Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s former Food and Drug Administration chief, noted on Twitter that hospitalizations are rising outside of the epicenters of the crisis in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.