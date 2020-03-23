Mike Tyson has an adorable poodle called Mars, and he’s spending his coronavirus isolation pretending to box against the dog

caption Mike and his dog Mars. source Instagram / Mike Tyson / Marstysonthedog

Mike Tyson has a dog.

His dog is called Mars.

Sometimes, Tyson pretends to fight Mars.

Mars likes to lick his owner on the mouth.

Mars is a good boy.

The world is a tough place right now, but thankfully we still have dogs to cheer us up, and Mike Tyson’s dog, Mars, is a particularly fine example of the canine species.

Tyson, like many others, is self-isolating to try and prevent the coronavirus pandemic worsening. But while he’s at home, he has been entertaining himself with the help of his poodle.

The heavyweight great has posted pictures and videos on social media showing him pretending to box against Mars, and of the dog licking his face.

The dog even has his own Instagram account, Mars Tyson The Dog, and, after thorough investigation of the account’s three posts to date, Insider can confirm that Mars is a good boy.

Keep reading to learn more about this excellent doggo.

Tyson, 52, appeared to make his first post on his dog’s page on March 18.

Don’t worry, there’s video, too …

Tyson captioned the post: “I went easy on him.”

Mars likes to lick his pet owner, Mike Tyson, in the mouth.

Tyson even posted a side-by-side of his dog, Mars, with an old tiger he had. He said Mars is tougher.

Who are we to disagree?

