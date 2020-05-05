Miley Cyrus says that celebrities aren’t truly experiencing the coronavirus crisis: ‘I have no idea what this pandemic is like’

caption Miley Cyrus is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter originally from Tennessee. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal about her quarantine talk show, “Bright Minded.”

Although her show has hosted A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez, Cyrus said she understands why some celebrities seem hesitant to appear.

“I’m sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about,” she said. “This isn’t Covid-19, what I’m experiencing.”

“My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like,” she continued. “I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although Miley Cyrus has made waves with her quarantine talk show, “Bright Minded,” she said some celebrities have ignored her requests to collaborate.

Cyrus has been conducting interviews and conversations with fellow stars like Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez on Instagram live. More recently, she has pivoted to hosting “heroes,” like activists and medical specialists.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter says she books all appearances through direct messages on Instagram, but admitted: “I get some messages that say ‘seen’ [and no response], which I guess is a no.”

“I’m sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about,” she recently told the Wall Street Journal. “This isn’t Covid-19, what I’m experiencing.”

“My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people,” she continued.

“I’m sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience,” Cyrus concluded. “Because it just doesn’t compare.”

“Bright Minded” has been on hiatus since April 17, but WSJ reports that Cyrus is planning future episodes.

“I do not want to be a preacher or a teacher,” she told the magazine. “I want to learn, and I want to listen. I want to just pass the microphone that usually is in my hands to someone who does not [have one]. Local activists fighting for their community don’t have the platforms I have, and I wanted to share that.”

“I’m very, very cautious of ever claiming that I know best, because the one thing I know is that I don’t.”

Read her full interview here.