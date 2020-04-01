People think Miley Cyrus looks like Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ because she has a mullet, and she agrees

caption Miley Cyrus wears a mullet haircut in February. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has been sporting a shag-style mullet since November 2019 when her mom gave her a haircut.

This week, however, people began to compare the musician’s look to that of Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s new docuseries “Tiger King.”

Cyrus discussed the comparisons during an Instagram stream on Tuesday, saying she started to see “Tiger King” memes shortly after she cut her bangs this month.

She also described one of the memes on Twitter as being “wayyyy too real.”

Miley Cyrus has an unlikely doppelgänger.

On March 20, Netflix released a docuseries called “Tiger King.” It focuses on the life and crimes of ex-zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, who sports a half-blonde half-brunette mullet. Now that Exotic has become an internet sensation, some people think his hairstyle looks at lot like the mullet Cyrus has.

“Why has Miley Cyrus got her hair cut like Joe Exotic??” one Twitter user wrote.

Why has Miley Cyrus got her hair cut like Joe Exotic?? #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/LlrlwHSceY — Jade McGillick (@jade_mcgillick) March 31, 2020

Others have also commented on the similarities of their hairstyles.

I nominate @MileyCyrus to play Joe Exotic in the movie remake pic.twitter.com/1HFnUNXmq1 — Key (@keyleerain) March 28, 2020

This might be an extremely controversial opinion, but mullet-cut Miley Cyrus is giving me Tiger King Joe Exotic vibes… — Amanda Gaber (@amanda_gaber) March 31, 2020

On Day 9 of Quarantine, we have Miley Cyrus here rocking the Joe Exotic look. pic.twitter.com/WZGPFUmkok — Lydia (@lydiaell) March 25, 2020

Miley Cyrus seems to agree with the Joe Exotic comparisons

On Monday, the “Slide Away” singer shared a “Tiger King” meme that read “FaceTiming my hairdresser to ask how I fix the cut and color I gave myself” above a photo of Exotic.

In response to the meme, Cyrus wrote: “Wayyyy too real.”

Wayyyy to real. pic.twitter.com/CdQIgBWRj2 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 30, 2020

PETA, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, however, did not agree.

“You are compassionate, #BrightMinded, and the complete opposite of this notorious animal exploiter!” a representative for PETA wrote on Twitter. “PETA helped rescue 39 tigers, 3 bears, 2 baboons, and 2 chimpanzees from #TigerKing subject Joe Exotic’s hellhole roadside zoo. Other tigers need our help too!”

You are compassionate, #BrightMinded, & the complete opposite of this notorious animal exploiter! PETA helped rescue 39 tigers, 3 bears, 2 baboons, & 2 chimpanzees from #TigerKing subject Joe Exotic’s hellhole roadside zoo. Other tigers need our help too! https://t.co/90gvyoQiCY — PETA (@peta) March 31, 2020

Still, Cyrus commented on the similarities once more on Tuesday during an episode of her Instagram show “Bright Minded.” According to the musician, she had enhanced her mullet by cutting her own bangs right before “Tiger King” memes started appearing online.

“You know how your phone listens to you, and just starts posting things like right after you say it?” Cyrus said. “So the minute I gave myself this haircut, all of the sudden all my updates were were just like ‘Tiger King’ memes.”

Cyrus drastically changed her hairstyle in November 2019

In honor of her 27th birthday, Cyrus got a celebratory haircut from her mom Tish Cyrus. Tish shared a video of the occasion on Instagram at the time, showing Cyrus standing in front of a mirror while she used scissors to cut her daughter’s strands.

Though Cyrus seemed to like the style, she eventually got a touch-up from her hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who made Cyrus’ hair look more evenly cut.

She ended up wearing the shag for a few months, but later switched to a mullet around February.