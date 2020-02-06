‘It’s awesome that he’s dying’: A Milwaukee teacher was suspended following his tweets about Rush Limbaugh’s cancer

caption A classroom. source Shutterstock

A Milwaukee public school teacher has been suspended after tweeting that he wishes Rush Limbaugh, who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, a painful death.

Travis Sarandos wrote that the Limbaugh “absolutely should have to suffer from cancer,” saying, “it’s awesome that he’s dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful.”

Many in the community, including a local politician, are calling for him to be fired.

A district spokesperson said Sarandos “was not speaking on behalf of any students or staff of Milwaukee High School of the Arts or Milwaukee Public Schools.”

The controversial right-wing talk radio host announced his illness on Monday, saying that some treatments might force him to miss some shows.

Limbaugh, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was awarded the Medal of Freedom at Trump’s State of the Union address this week.

The 69-year-old is a vocal opponent of feminism and has repeatedly made inflammatory racist and misogynistic comments. He has also used the airwaves of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” to diminish the history of slavery and the plight of Native Americans in the United States.

Travis Sarandos wrote on Twitter that Limbaugh “absolutely should have to suffer from cancer.” He added that “it’s awesome that he’s dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful.”

His Twitter account has been deactivated, but that hasn’t stopped people from sharing screenshots of his words and slinging criticism his way. Many people have called for him to be terminated from his job.

@MilwaukeeMPS MPS teacher Travis Sarandos wished a painful death to someone he disagrees with politically. Is this acceptable MPS? Is this what you teach our children? pic.twitter.com/2ArnJ6zLLL — Matthew Gonzales (@matthewsfzg1323) February 5, 2020

Travis Sarandos should be absolutely ashamed of himself for his comments. This person should not have any contact with the impressionable minds of children. None at all. — T.A.Clark (@taclark1023) February 6, 2020

Have you fired Travis Sarandos at Milwaukee High School of the Arts yet? pic.twitter.com/gtYa6urE2x — Shamus McMorningwood (@SMcmorningwood) February 5, 2020

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Donovan urged the school district to take a stance against Sarandos, saying “he has no business in an MPS system classroom.”

“It would be easy enough to dismiss ill-written, juvenile nonsense like this were it not for his role in teaching our City’s young people,” Donovan said in a statement. “He is supposed to be an example of the inclusive, tolerant, and respectful spirit of the Milwaukee Public schools. He is clearly nothing of the sort. And he did not make his remarks in private. He made them on one of the most public of platforms where any of his students could easily have seen them.”

In a statement to WISN 12 News, Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman Shahree Douglas said it’s looking into the matter.

“We are aware of Mr. Sarandos’ actions and can confirm that he was not speaking on behalf of any students or staff of Milwaukee High School of the Arts or Milwaukee Public Schools,” she said. “The district is following policy and procedures related to personnel matters.”

Neither Sarandos nor the school district immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

