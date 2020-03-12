Mindy Kaling just bought Frank Sinatra’s former Malibu beach house for $9.5 million. Look inside the 7-bedroom estate that was designed for the legendary singer.

Mindy Kaling just dropped $9.55 million on a Malibu beach house where Frank Sinatra once entertained guests like Gregory Peck and Dick Van Dyke, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The actress, who has written, produced, directed, and acted in sitcoms including “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” has sold two of her California homes in the past few years: her Hollywood Hills house for $1.61 million in 2017 and a Beverly Grove home for just under $2 million in 2018.

Her new home, which was designed by architect Ted Grenzbach for the Sinatras, was listed for $11,498,000. In ritzy Malibu, the median home price is almost $3.3 million, according to Zillow.

Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing.

Take a look inside the beachfront home.

Sinatra and his wife, Barbara, entertained guests like Gregory Peck and Dick Van Dyke at the home, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The home sits on Broad Beach, which has long attracted executives and Hollywood stars.

The beach house spans 5,824 square feet of living space.

The elevator-equipped, two-story home has plenty of indoor and outdoor living space.

It features tile floors, fireplaces, and living areas that open to outdoor terraces.

Off the dining area is an indoor-outdoor bar.

The home’s master suite, which opens up to a terrace, features a lounge area with a fireplace.

The two-story home, built in 1992, was designed for the Sinatras by architect Ted Grenzbach.

It was designed with open living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the ocean views.

The master suite includes a lounge with a fireplace, hair salon, and steam room.

The home has six additional bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

A patio overlooks the lawn toward the ocean.

The expansive landscaped yard leads down to 40 feet of beach frontage.