Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look using a tarp, Christmas lights, and a mannequin head

caption Mindy Kaling shared her version of Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look on Instagram. source @mindykaling/Instagram/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is throwing her hat in the ring for the Met Gala Challenge, which was launched by Vogue and Billy Porter.

The comedian recreated Jared Leto’s famous 2019 Met Gala look and shared a photo of her version on Instagram.

In her caption, Kaling said she used tarp, Christmas lights, and packing tape to make her own version of the custom Alessandro Michele for Gucci outfit.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Vogue and Billy Porter launched the #MetGalaChallenge on April 22, and over a week later, Mindy Kaling has joined in on the competition.

Since the annual Met Gala was postponed indefinitely, Porter and the publication asked fans to recreate their favorite looks and post them on Instagram using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge between April 23 and May 3. After that, Porter and Vogue will select the best looks and the winners will be announced on May 4 (the original date for the Met Gala) in a post on Vogue.com and on the publication’s Instagram page.

Kaling shared a photo on Instagram of her version of Jared Leto’s famous 2019 Met Gala look, complete with a mannequin head that had a beard drawn on it to match.

“Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights, and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve,” she wrote in the caption.

The comedian admitted to using a red tarp as her gown, string lights for the draped jewels, and packing tape to keep it all in place.

Kaling’s version might not be exact, but the mannequin head with the drawn-on beard adds to the charm.

Leto made a lasting impression when he arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in an Alessandro Michele for Gucci outfit that consisted of silky red gown complete with shoulder pads, a jeweled body chain, and an accessory that looked a lot like his own head.

It was a nod to Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2018 runway show, which also featured models carrying replicas of their heads.

caption Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Met Gala may not be happening, but the fashion challenge is in full swing, meaning it’s not too late for other celebrities to join in on the fun.

Representatives for Mindy Kaling did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.