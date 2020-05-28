Chaotic videos show people looting a Minneapolis Target store amid a protest against the death of George Floyd

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller source Eric Miller/Reuters

Videos shared on social media show people looting a Target store in Minneapolis amid protests against the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

The videos show overturned shopping carts, empty shelves, and people hauling away televisions and other expensive goods.

A Target spokesperson said the company planned to issue a statement on the incident later Wednesday. The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Target store in Minneapolis was looted on Wednesday during a protest against the death of George Floyd.

Multiple videos shared on Twitter showed a chaotic scene with dozens of people running in and out of the store entrance, hauling goods like televisions, vacuum cleaners, and lamps.

One video appeared to show the inside of the store, revealing trash strewn across the floor, empty shelves, and overturned trash cans and shopping carts.

Many of the videos were shared by local Fox anchor Karen Scullen.

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The looted Target store is located on Lake Street near Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Target store was looted during a protest against the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed on Monday after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck during an arrest.

A video of the incident shows Floyd saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” and, “Don’t kill me.”