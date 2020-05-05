Mississippi spent at least $94 million in welfare money on NFL players, lobbyists, and pro wrestlers instead of its poorest citizens, audit says

caption Brett Favre. source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Mississippi misspent at least $94 million in federal welfare funds in ways that paid star NFL football players like Brett Favre, lobbyists, and pro wrestlers, according to a state audit released Monday.

Shad White, the auditor, called it “the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers” in a press release.

At least $1.1 million went to Favre Enterprises for three events that the football player never attended, the report said. The player is not accused of wrongdoing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Mississippi state auditor released a searing report Monday that said the state misspent at least $94 million in federal welfare funds in ways that did virtually nothing to aid its poorest citizens over the course of three years.

The money from the program, known as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), flowed into the state. The 104-page report said it was later directed to two nonprofit groups that spent the funds on lobbyists, pro wrestlers, and speeches that were never given by Brett Favre, a famed NFL quarterback who lives in Mississippi.

Shad White, the auditor, called it “the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers” in a press release.

“If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it,” White said, referring to the state’s Department of Human Services, which is in charge of managing the federal welfare money from TANF.

State officials marked $94 million as “questionable,” indicating the federal funds were likely misspent or unable to be verified as used properly.

Read more: A stock chief at $6.5 trillion BlackRock outlines 5 major themes the pandemic is poised to shape – and why investors should take note of each

Some of that spending included $1.1 million that went to Favre Enterprises for three appearances he never attended, the report said. About $3.1 million also went to companies managed by the family of Ted DiBiase, a former wrestler, for services that didn’t end up helping the poor or were never completed. Neither of them are accused of wrongdoing in the report.

There were also at least two instances in which federal funds were used to buy tickets for college football games, according to the audit.

John Davis, the former head of the state agency, was arrested in February, according to The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Mississippi. He’s accused of a massive embezzling scheme.

TANF was created in 1996 to overhaul the federal welfare system, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The new block grants gave states more room to decide how federal money should be spent to aid low-income citizens, but critics say they have excessive leeway and don’t have to justify their spending.