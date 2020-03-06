Mitt Romney will vote in favor of subpoenaing records of Hunter Biden’s Ukraine work one day after criticizing it as partisan

caption Mitt Romney. source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah will vote in favor of subpoenaing records related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine, Romney’s spokesperson said Friday.

His decision comes after he repeatedly criticized the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s effort to investigate Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as looking political.

“I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body,” Romney told The Washington Post just one day before deciding to vote in favor of the subpoena. “There’s no question the appearance is not good.”

Politico, which first broke the news, reported that Romney made the decision after securing certain commitments from Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is spearheading the nascent investigation.

He also told reporters the effort “appears political” and added, “I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations.”

The Utah Republican turned into something of a bete noire for his own party after he broke ranks and voted in favor of removing Trump from office following a bitter impeachment trial this year.

Romney said while announcing his vote to convict and remove Trump that the president had abused his power and oath of office by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens over bogus allegations of corruption. He singled out Trump’s motives as being personal and political and against the country’s national interest.

Romney said the former vice president may have had a conflict of interest related to his son’s work in Ukraine, and that it may have been “unsavory” for Hunter Biden to “take excessive advantage of his father’s name.”

But he added that neither actions are a crime. “In neither the case of the father, nor the son, was any evidence presented … that a crime had been committed,” and therefore, Trump’s “insistence that they be investigated by the Ukrainians is hard to explain other than as a political pursuit. There’s no question in my mind that where their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did.”

The Senate Homeland Security Committee has an 8-6 Republican majority, meaning that Romney’s vote in favor of the subpoena all but guarantees its passage.

According to Politico, the Republican subpoena will seek documents from a Democratic public affairs firm called Blue Star as the committee investigates whether Hunter Biden had a conflict of interest while serving on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural-gas company.

Johnson has said the investigation has nothing to do with the 2020 election. But he contradicted himself when he said on Wednesday – one day after Biden’s sweeping Super Tuesday victory – that he will release an interim report on the investigation in a month of two to influence Democratic voters.

“If I were a Democrat primary voter, I’d want these questions satisfactorily answered before I cast my final vote,” Johnson said.