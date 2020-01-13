The MLB came down hard on the Astros for cheating, but that might be small compared to what will happen to Red Sox manager Alex Cora

caption Alex Cora was credited with helping to initiate the scheme back when he was with the Astros, and he’s accused of using the same strategy in Boston. source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a lengthy investigation, Major League Baseball has issued punishments for the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal that rocked the league.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were both handed a year-long suspension from the league for their involvement in the team’s illegal use of technology and garbage cans to steal signs during its World Series-winning season three years ago.

Luhnow and Hinch were subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Passan also reported that Houston’s sign-stealing extended into the postseason, according to the MLB’s findings.

Of all the things in MLB's investigation and Rob Manfred's nine-page letter, this might be the most damning. The Astros, who won the 2017 World Series, used their sign-stealing scheme that postseason. pic.twitter.com/nnSj1P2k7D — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

Former Astros bench coach and current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was mentioned extensively in the MLB’s findings. And if the evidence against Luhnow and Hinch resulted in a year-long suspension from the league, Cora’s looming punishment promises to be considerably more severe.

It is technically not a year-long suspension for Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch. Their suspensions begin today and conclude the day after the 2020 World Series ends. It is still a massive suspension — and considering Alex Cora's apparently culpability, his is bound to be far longer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

Cora was credited with helping to initiate the scheme alongside players back when he was in Houston with the Astros. He is accused of employing the same strategy in Boston once he became the team’s manager.

MLB says Alex Cora was involved in developing both schemes, in Houston and Boston. Discipline will be withheld until Sox investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/6Y4saIgjgP — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 13, 2020

"Witnesses consistently describe this new scheme as player-driven … with the exception of Cora." pic.twitter.com/BbUZHulZlh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

Cora is not the only current MLB manager implicated in Houston’s use of cameras to steal signs. Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros during the 2017 season, was involved in the team’s cheating scandal before becoming the New York Mets’ manager. However, since the MLB chose not to punish any players, Beltran is likely to avoid any significant repercussions.

The league will now shift its cheating investigation to the Red Sox’s alleged sign-stealing during their World Series-winning season in 2018 – Cora’s first year at the helm. According to Passan, discipline for Cora “is going to be harsh.”