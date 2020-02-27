RANKED: From minimalist masterpieces, to gaudy eyesores, every MLS team’s new jersey for the 2020 season

caption Clockwise from top left: Columbus Crew, Orlando City FC, FC Dallas, New York City FC. source MLS

Earlier this month in New York, each of the 26 MLS clubs unveiled their new kits ahead of the 2020 season.

Business Insider has ranked each of them for you below, in ascending order.

The shirts range from minimalist masterpieces, to psychedelic eyesores, and are inspired by everything from the Brooklyn Bridge to the motto of the city of Vancouver.

The ranking is based on this author’s subjective personal preferences and nothing else.

On hand to assist with the reveal were gaming megastar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and a host of former MLS players including Alexi Lalas, Marvell Wynne, and Jaime Moreno.

America’s premier soccer division kicks off its 25th season on February 29th, but who will be looking sharpest on the day?

26. FC Cincinnati — Cincinnati finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2019, just as it does in Business Insider’s kit list for 2020.

25. San Jose Earthquakes — Simple and err, simple.

source mlssoccer.com

24. Nashville SC — Like Columbus Crew’s kit, but worse. Not a great start for one of 2020’s MLS newcomers.

source mlssoccer.com

23. Colorado Rapids — The Rapids have removed the baby blues accents from the side of last year’s strip to keep it uncomplicated for 2020.

source mlssoccer.com

22. Minnesota United — The Loon is the state bird of Minnesota, and its the main feature on its soccer team’s kit this term.

source mlssoccer.com

21. Sporting Kansas City — The silver dots on the front of Sporting KC’s new strip are inspired by the exterior of the club’s stadium, Children’s Mercy Park.

source mlssoccer.com

20. Vancouver Whitecaps — Vancouver’s “wave kit” is a tasteful nod to the city’s motto: “By sea, land, and air we prosper.”

source mlssoccer.com

19. Seattle Sounders — Green. It’s so green. The reigning MLS Cup champion has gone full Shrek for 2020.

source mlssoccer.com

18. New York City FC — The club has channeled its inner Batman for the new season. The self-proclaimed “Gotham Kit” features a paneled design on the front inspired by the architecture of the Brooklyn Bridge.

source mlssoccer.com

17. Toronto FC — Although slightly more gray than 2019’s strip, Canada’s biggest soccer team has decided for the most part to stick with a winning formula. Toronto finished second in last season’s final standings.

16. Philadelphia Union — With a snake talisman across its front, a lovely shade of dark blue, and gold accents, the Union’s 2020 kit has everything going for it, but is ultimately let down by unappealing sponsor.

source mlssoccer.com

15. New England Revolution — New England’s 2020 effort isn’t exactly revolutionary, but it’s a solid mid-tabler, much like the club itself.

source mlssoccer.com

14. Los Angeles Galaxy — The Galaxy opted for a silver sash across its 2020 kit rather than the blue and yellow one of years gone by.

source mlssoccer.com

13. FC Dallas — Dallas decided 2020 is the time go back to its hoop theme rather than its block coloured efforts of recent seasons.

source mlssoccer.com

12. D.C United — For its 25th MLS campaign, D.C United has gone back to its roots. This year’s kit is almost an exact replica of the one it sported in 1996, when it won the inaugural MLS title.

11. Chicago Fire FC — The kit is fire. The logo is not.

source mlssoccer.com

10. Columbus Crew — One-time champion the Crew has gone for a simple but sleek look for the 2020 season, adding a faint grey checkerboard to the front of its famous black jersey.

source mlssoccer.com

9. Orlando City — Designed to replicate the famous Florida heat, Orlando’s “Heart and Sol” jersey features a feint purple sun across its front.

source mlssoccer.com

8. Inter Miami CF — White with shades of baby pink to match the colour of their stadium in Fort Lauderdale, only a team owned by fashion icon David Beckham could coordinate a kit this sleek.

source mlssoccer.com

7. Montreal Impact — This kit has a certain “Va Va Voom” about it, just like its new manager Thierry Henry.*

source mlssoccer.com

*If you don’t get this joke, click here to watch one of the best advertisements of the 21st century.

6. Los Angeles FC — Carlos Vela, Bradley Wright Phillips, and Diego Rossi will without doubt be one of the MLS’ most potent attack forces in 2020. Wearing this uniform, they’ll also be one of the most stylish.

source mlssoccer.com

5. Atlanta United — Atlanta United’s new away jersey is similar to 2019’s, however it has (smartly) swapped its peach coloured features out for gold ones instead.

5. Portland Timbers — From its green accents to its tree bark-like hoops, everything about this kit screams “TIMBERRR!”

source mlssoccer.com

3. Real Salt Lake — The Utah side dared to dream last year as it managed its best finish in the Western Conference since 2014, and the club has certainly been brave again with its colorful new strip for the 2020 season.

source mlssoccer.com

2. Houston Dynamo — Dynamo’s new “HTX 15” orange and black jersey has a tiger-like aura about it, which manager Tab Ramos will be hoping his players can take with them onto the field.

1. New York Red Bulls — The Red Bulls pay homage to the “MetroStars” era (before the club was bought by Red Bull) with its 2020 strip, showcasing scarlet red accents on a black jersey. The club has called the look “Dark Mode.”