The Modkat XL litter box is perfect for senior cats, multicat households, and super-sized cats

caption The Modkat XL is a spacious and discreet litter box with both front- and top-entrances. source Jillian Blume/Business Insider

The Modkat XL litter box ($150) offers a top and front entrance, making it a great choice for senior cats, multi-cat households, and large cats.

Cleanup is fast and easy, thanks to its swivel top and attached litter scoop.

The compact design takes up minimal room and keeps litter out of sight.

I recently transitioned my 15-year-old cat from the top-entry Modkat litter box to the XL and she adjusted to it immediately.

Litter boxes for cats may be a necessity, but no one likes the sight of litter in their home. The Modkat XL may change that dynamic. It’s compact, loaded with handy features, easy to clean – and best of all, it encloses your cat’s bathroom inside a sleek, modern package that can add a little Jetsons vibe to your decor or be easily tucked away.

My cat has been using the regular, top-entry Modkat, so I was already aware of how well-made these litter boxes are. But now that my cat Cleopatra has reached the age of 15, she wasn’t making the leap to the top with the same effortless joie de vivre. I dreaded having to go back to a litter box that looks, well, like a litter box, so I was happy to try out the XL that Modkat provided me to test. It has the option of a front or top opening, features an updated flip-top lid to make scooping quick and easy, and even comes with a walk-off platform to assist stepping in and out.

The Modkat XL litter box has a remarkably functional, sleek design

The Modkat XL provides a spacious interior in a compressed footprint at 21 inches long by 16.3 inches wide by 17 inches high. The ergonomic Modkat scoop hangs from either side, so its tucked away but easily accessible. There are two reusable liners included, one for top entry and one for front entry, and they hang from the hooks at each corner inside the box. Made of durable silver tarpaulin, the liners are scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and coordinate with the gray lid and frame. The base of the box is seamless to prevent any leakage.

The white litter box comes with a gray front entry cover, which keeps the litter completely enclosed, for those who want their cats to use the top entry only. The top lid flips and swivels into three positions to accommodate all “scooping styles,” while ensuring that any stray litter falls back inside rather than littering (pun intended) your floor. The front opening has more of a propensity for litter scatter, but the walk-on platform catches some, and you can always invest in a litter mat.

caption The swivel top offers easy access for scooping. source Amazon

Many cats become stressed when a new litter box is introduced. Considering Cleo is a senior, I was worried about her ability to easily adjust – but I didn’t need to. Without any hesitation, she placed a dainty paw on the platform and stepped inside. The box is extra roomy and allows for serious litter coverage, features that any cat will appreciate. The top entry cannot be covered (to allow for ventilation according to the company), but Cleo didn’t give it a second look, despite using a top entry for the last decade. The wide front entry is easier on her joints and adds a bit of elegance to her entrances and exits.

There are a few features that make this litter box stand out from the crowd, starting with its appearance. It’s actually quite attractive yet at the same time discreet. It keeps everything you need for proper litter box maintenance in one sleek package and makes cleaning it quick and easy.

The scoop is hidden against the side, but its accessibility will appeal to even the laziest litter box maintenance crew. Two small cutouts for fingers on either side provide an easy way to reposition the box. The way the inside liner hangs from the hooks shields the sides of the box from side sprayers and keeps the liner attached and protected from even the most determined scratcher.

A complete range of replacement parts and accessories are available from the Modkat website. Some of the selections include two types of litter mats, replacement scoops, liners, lids, and the little parts like liner hooks, as well as their own brand of stain and odor remover, which is scent-free to avoid offending sensitive cat noses.

The cons

It does require some minimal assembly, as you have to attach the hooks for the interior liner, fit the frame together for the top lid, and then place the lid in the frame. I found the pictorial instructions insufficient and had to resort to the how-to videos on the Modkat website. However, I was stumped for a while by the liner hooks, and there wasn’t a video to bail me out; I’m guessing that most people are more assembly-proficient than I am. Eventually, I found an image online, and how to attach the hooks suddenly became clear. The top lid did slip out of its frame once, but all I had to do was fit in back in.

The bottom line

If you have cats, a litter box is just part of your life – but it doesn’t have to be an unsightly one. The Modkat XL is excellent for senior cats that want options to getting in and out, multiple-cat households, and larger cats or cats who just prefer room to move around. It’s attractive, compact, and has ingenious notches, grooves, hooks, and movable parts to make the process of cleaning the litter box easier (and less odious).

It does come with a hefty price tag for a litter box, and at $150 it might be too high for some. If it isn’t in your budget, check out the Iris Top Entry Cat Litter Box, available in two sizes and six color combos ($8-$33).

Pros: Modern, sleek design; compact; keeps litter enclosed; offers two entrances; attached scoop; reusable liners

Cons: Expensive, some assembly required, top lid may need readjustment