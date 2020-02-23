These treehouse tiny homes were inspired by Sesame Street and Minions and designed to combat ‘lazy and boring’ architecture — see inside

source Precht

An Austrian architecture firm designed modular treehouses, called Bert.

The quirky designs are inspired by cartoons, like Minions and Sesame Street.

Designers also see the homes as a way to combat “lazy and boring” architecture.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tiny homes are fashionable right now, but the Bert modular home isn’t like other tiny homes on the market.

In general, they tend to have minimalist, sleek looks, but this treehouse is oddly-shaped and almost whimsical.

Bert homes are “shaped by playfulness and invite people to experience architecture and nature through the eyes of children,” according to the press release. The homes were designed by Austrian architecture studio Precht, in collaboration with Baumbau, a startup that specializes in tiny homes and treehouses.

The designers talked about how architecture has turned toward buildings that are easy to construct and profitable, but “lazy and boring,” making cities across the world look the same. With Bert, they hope to buck this trend and show that modern, sustainable architecture can also be fun and interesting.

The first Bert structures will go on sale in spring 2020, and they start at €120,000 (about $130,00) with the option to add on more modules. The companies plan to announce further collaborations on more unique buildings soon.

Designers initially conceived of Bert as a treehouse in a forest. “How would children imagine a treehouse?” Fei Teng Precht, one of the designers, asked.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

The designers said that they wanted a unique look, and they were inspired by cartoon characters like Minions or Sesame Street.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Bert is built from prefab pieces that come in a few different shapes and can interlock in different ways to create various structures.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

The designers imagined it not just like a treehouse but as a tree itself, building up from a central “trunk.”

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Clients can share what they want with designers, who can mix and match different pieces to find the right fit.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

They are easily customizable to a client’s needs because of the modular style, so they can grow taller and wider easily.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Bert was designed as a tiny home, but the potential from prefab parts could be multifamily homes, hotels, or developments in a city.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Adding only a few modules, there are clearly many ways to expand the Bert to fit different needs.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

This GIF shows some possible combinations of dozens of Bert units.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Or, someone initially interested in a smaller home could add to it as their needs change.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Bert’s designers noted that buildings around the world are becoming homogenous, dominated by an international style based on efficiency and profitability.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

They said that architecture used to feature more diversity and climate-specific designs, and Bert is an attempt to inject some of that back into the industry.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Bert was designed to operate independently, with solar panels on the roof, a composting toilet, and a water treatment facility on the ground floor.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

While Bert could be a long-term home, it could also be a space for tourists.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

“We believe that future of tourism is not in large hotels and mass tourism, but rather in special buildings that offer a unique experience. With Bert, we cater to the people who seek adventure, nature and inspiration'” Baumbau CEO Rudolf Obauer said.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Interiors are decorated with dark fabric.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

The dark interior orients residents to the large rounded glass windows, which let in light and create a cave-like feel.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

The design makes the spaces cozy, and open up the inside of the Bert to the surroundings, in this case, a forest.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

The shingles are leaf-like, in natural colors that help the structure blend into the natural setting.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

In regions without forests, the designers said that the wooden structure could be replaced with steel.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

“We know that buildings like Bert are not the path forward on a big scale, but I think as an industry, we need to dare more, try more and experiment more towards a more diverse future of our cities,” Chris Precht said.

caption Bert modular treehouse. source Precht

Follow Studio Precht on Instagram to see more.