MOH has launched a site tracking local virus count, amid global praise for its ‘near-perfect’ detection rate

As Singapore’s confirmed coronavirus cases inch toward 100, the Republic’s health ministry (MOH) and land authority have jointly unveiled a live dashboard providing the public with updates on cases here.

It uses the same software as a dashboard tracking global virus cases made by the US’ John Hopkins University.

The site, which is linked to the MOH webpage, comes days after a local software engineer created a live map visualising the locations of confirmed cases and the places they had visited in the country.

MOH’s dashboard, on the other hand, lists various statistics, including the total number of confirmed cases, the number of imported versus local cases, the number of people hospitalised (with separate figures for those in stable and critical condition) and the number of patients who have successfully recovered and been discharged.

It also includes details such as the names, ages, nationalities and genders of confirmed cases, the date they were confirmed to have the virus, places they visited, and which hospital they had been admitted to.

The bulk of the dashboard is dedicated to three charts, including a a graph showing the total number of confirmed and discharged cases here since Jan 23.

Two bar charts below it display the number of daily confirmed cases and daily discharges. According to one chart, Singapore recorded its highest number of daily confirmed cases – nine – on Valentine’s Day.

The Singapore Government has in past days been heaped with praise by experts and the global public for its response to the virus.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), a Reuters story carried by The Straits Times reported World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying that he was “very impressed with the efforts (Singapore was) making to find every case, follow up with contacts, and stop transmission.”

Asking other countries to follow its example, he added: “Singapore is leaving no stone unturned, testing every case of influenza-like illness and pneumonia.”

The same day, a Harvard study said the Republic represented “a gold standard of near-perfect case detection,” thanks to its “exceptionally sensitive detection of cases” and “extremely detailed case reporting”.

Across the world, many on social media also shared videos of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s statement on the coronavirus situation here, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong’s advice in Parliament on how to avoid catching the virus, as well as charts around the virus’ spread in Singapore created using MOH data.

Netizens described the information coming the Government as “incredibly helpful,” “detailed,” “honest” and “informative and reliable”, with several saying this approach was “the way things should be handled by (all) governments”.

“Singapore (is) trying to ensure trust in the Government isn’t eroded. Good on them,” said a Twitter user named Burrad Marsh, while another named Kris Bourgond said the Government provided “clear statements and clear information… spoken in a very understandable English.”

Added the CEDR Digital Corps, a US-based emergency volunteer group: “Singapore’s Ministry of Health reveals a great many details of the coronavirus infection in their community. Their transparency and level of detail is a wonderful model for other countries to follow.”

