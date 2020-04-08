I’m a mom who contracted the coronavirus in the epicenter of the US outbreak. Here’s what I wish I had done differently to prepare.

caption When Lauren Rowello developed a slight cough last month, she initially didn’t think for a moment that it could be the coronavirus. source Lauren Rowello

When Lauren Rowello, a New Jersey resident, developed a mild cough in early March, she didn’t think that it could be the coronavirus.

It’s been about a month, and the mom of two – who lives in the epicenter of the pandemic in the US – is still recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Rowello regrets having not adequately prepared and outlined the things she wishes she had done differently.

As I scaled the boulders in Wissahickon Valley Park on a Monday morning in early March, I paused to cough and then caught up with my group. We were six adults and 12 homeschooled kids, spending the day hiking in the urban park in Northwest Philadelphia, about 45 minutes from my New Jersey home. Besides the cough that came and went throughout the day, I felt fine. When I woke up the next day, illness had overtaken my body. I was so short of breath that simply walking to the bathroom made me feel like I was struggling to complete a 5K. My slight cough became a persistent, powerful hack that caused me to urinate in my pants even when I was sure my bladder was empty. I lost my sense of taste, which I later learned was a common symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s when I started to worry .

We were desperate to talk to a doctor but couldn’t get one on the phone. My spouse searched our go-to stores in our area for over-the-counter medication, but the shelves were empty. My symptoms got worse by the hour. By day three, my lungs could only take in a shallow breath, barely filling.

I was diagnosed with viral bronchitis, likely caused by the coronavirus. Several days later, an X-ray revealed that I had pneumonia. I tested negative for flu and similar illnesses, and doctors decided to treat me for COVID-19.

I’m four weeks in, and while some of the symptoms have improved, I’m still struggling with fatigue, shortness of breath, and a lingering cough. My spouse contracted COVID-19 but only developed mild symptoms. My two children are also presumed positive, but are OK. We’re living in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. New York and New Jersey account for the highest number of cases – totaling more than any other states combined. The confirmed number of cases has surpassed every other country. Families are being decimated. Numerous friends of ours have lost multiple family members each to the disease. As I begin to recover, I feel regretful. We were warned and had time to get ready. Reflecting on my experience, I’ve compiled a list of tips I wish I had had last month – critical advice that can help others in the US as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread to other states.

Stay home, and compile a list of trusted doctors, pediatricians, and nurses you can call if you need help

This should go without saying at this point, but I even have friends in other states who have still been hosting playdates and are gathering for prayer services. The best way to prevent getting ill and to help flatten the curve is to stay home and only be with people who live in your household. If you’re not an essential worker, only go out for medical treatment and to get supplies.

My family is in generally good health, so we don’t go to the doctor much. For yearly check-ups, we rely on a community clinic. When my illness progressed, we didn’t have a physician to turn to, and that delayed my treatment. Keep a list of multiple providers who can advise you or your kids safely from home.

Stock up on medicine

I’m the kind of person who prefers to rest and wait out an illness rather than rely on medications. This meant that we didn’t even have Tylenol in our medicine cabinet to help alleviate my rapidly worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

By the time we went shopping, everyone had already stockpiled on essentials, and the shelves at four local drug stores were bare. We ended up driving 20 minutes out to a store in a rural area of New Jersey to get one bottle of Mucinex. There was nothing available for children at that point.

I was prescribed a potent steroid, multiple inhalers, medicated breathing treatments with a nebulizer, and powerful cough suppressants. I continued with the Mucinex, but also needed a few more cold and flu medicines, and supplements – including zinc. Stock up now, just in case you get sick. Don’t forget about prescriptions either. My spouse takes a daily medication that’s usually readily available at our local pharmacy. When we tried to refill it while in quarantine, the medicine was out of stock, due to high demand. Consider asking your doctor for a supply that will last longer in case quarantine extends for many weeks of months.

Get cleaning supplies that effectively disinfect

The coronavirus can live on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to 72 hours in large enough amounts to be transmissible. It survives on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on copper for four hours.

That’s why continuously cleaning surfaces, particularly highly-trafficked ones, and sanitizing packages is crucial.

Before the pandemic, we only used gentle, homemade cleaning supplies because they’re safest for our kids and pets. But to effectively kill this virus, we realized that we also needed to incorporate other products, too, including bleach and Lysol.

But by the time we tried to find disinfecting supplies, stores and websites were sold out. At that point, we were only able to find four bottles of toilet cleaner. Check out this list of cleaning supplies the Environmental Protection agency recommends to use to protect against the coronavirus.

Take inventory of your supplies and shop smarter

My family is used to shopping every two or three days for groceries, getting ingredients mostly as we need them. When the pandemic first hit, we undershot how much food we actually needed and only bought enough to last us a week. There’s no need to hoard. But if someone in your home develops COVID-19, you’ll have to remain indoors for an extended period of time, so it’s advisable to fill the freezer and pantry with non-perishables.

You may not be able to count on delivery services, such as Instacart and Fresh Direct. Those services get booked up and you may have to wait weeks to get a delivery slot. Some of those services aren’t operating in at all in our area now.

It’s not just about having enough food and medication. Think about essential supplies that you rely on at home – backup phone chargers, an extra deck of cards, Legos and markers for the kids, condoms and dog food.

Get information about food banks and other assistance programs now

The soaring unemployment rate could come close to levels seen during the Great Depression. Many workers may be able to hold onto their jobs, but could face drastic salary cuts. People who never needed to turn to nonprofits for help may need to in the coming weeks or months. Find out now which agencies can help pay imminent bills or provide your family with food so you aren’t panicked or uncertain about what to do if your family ends up needing support.

Write – or update – your will, establish a power of attorney and make important end-of-life decisions

This is a hard topic to address – but it’s necessary and important. It isn’t just older and compromised people who are dying from this disease. I’m only 29 and have no high-risk diagnoses, but I got sick enough that my partner and I revisited discussions about our end-of-life plans.

That means deciding if you’d like to be resuscitated at a hospital and considering the type of memorial service you’d want to have. It also means thinking about cremation if your family can’t get a plot at a cemetery. It means appointing a trusted person to make critical decisions if your health precariously declines.

Closely monitor your symptoms, seek out help and become your own advocate

When I first got sick, I was afraid I might burden the healthcare system and I delayed getting treatment. This was a mistake. If you feel sick, follow local protocol and seek medical help.

Doctors are also just learning about this disease and how to effectively treat it. Do your own research.

When my symptoms started to get more severe, I still had another day to go before my scheduled follow up with the doctor I connected with through a telehealth app. I was able to get an appointment with another doctor, but she didn’t want to extend the use of a medication, which was treating my chest inflammation and suppressing my over-active immune response. Many hours and phone calls later, I found a third physician who agreed that I needed the additional medication.

If I hadn’t found those providers, I don’t think I would have recovered as quickly or, maybe, at all.

Educate your neighbors and urge your local leaders to protect your community

If you are in a state that hasn’t issued official shelter-in-place plans, or you know of ways that the safety of loved ones and essential workers are at risk, take action and encourage your local leaders to do more. It might feel awkward, but it’s important to also educate your friends and neighbors. I was surprised to learn that friends in other states were still having social gatherings and I encouraged them to stop. In my community, we’ve developed mutual aid funds to help finance rent, groceries, and medications for families in need when nonprofits can’t step in. We’re updating Google docs with local resources and we’re using social media to identify and support struggling families. People are organized and mobilizing now, but we could have done this sooner, if we realized how much need there would be.

Establish a routine for self-care

As soon as I started feeling better, I jumped right back into work and child-rearing, trying to re-establish a sense of normalcy.

Remember to also spend time on your balcony or by an open window, chat with friends, get space from kids, and go to therapy – even if it means sneaking into the bathroom for a video chat with your provider.

Plan ways to stay connected at a distance. Resist the temptation and social pressure to be productive, and offer your whole family room to grieve, reset, and just be.