5 moments in ‘The Crown’ that didn’t actually happen in real life

Some of the major storylines in Netflix’s “The Crown” didn’t happen to the royal family in real life, according to an expert.

Insider spoke to royal historian Hugo Vickers – author of the book “The Crown Dissected” – who called the show “fundamentally dishonest.”

“The real problem about ‘The Crown’ is that it is lavishly produced, well written, made with good actors. So of course, this makes it much worse as you can’t just dismiss it as tabloid gossip, because it looks very professional and very convincing,” he told Insider.

Vickers rounded up the top five moments that he says were falsely portrayed by the show.

1. Prince Philip’s father didn’t blame him for his sister’s death.

Vickers told Insider that Prince Philip “is very much the show’s target” – and that if he wasn’t a member of the royal family, he likely would have taken legal action for the false way they portrayed him.

Prince Philip’s sister died in a plane crash while he was at Gordonstoun, a boarding school in Scotland.

In the show, she was flying over to see him after he punched a classmate in the face – and his father blames his misbehavior for the tragic incident.

“The worst by far was the assertion that Prince Philip had been responsible for the death of his sister Cecile by misbehaving at Gordonstoun – and the scene where his father shouts at him ‘It’s because of you, boy, that I am burying my favourite child,'” Vickers explained.

“Prince Philip, I do know was very upset about that episode and the way his family was treated,” he added.

“He couldn’t really do anything, because if you attack one thing and not the other things, it looks as though all the other things are true, which they’re not. He hasn’t watched the series, but he knows about it.”

2. Prince Philip was “actually perfectly happy” to kneel before the Queen at her coronation, unlike what the show portrays.

caption Queen Elizabeth trying on her crown in the series. source Netflix

“There’s a whole episode of Prince Philip refusing to kneel at the coronation, and saying that no man should have to kneel before his wife,” Vickers said.

“Prince Philip was actually perfectly happy to kneel before his wife, he was brought up as a member of the Greek royal family and he knew the rules from day one.

“And that sort of thing didn’t concern him at all, he’s a big enough man to take it in his stride,” he added.

3. The Queen Mother and Lord Mountbatten never conspired to split up Prince Charles and Camilla.

caption Prince Charles and Camilla. source Getty Images

“The Queen Mother and Mountbatten had nothing to say to each other at any point in their lives, and there was no question about them conspiring about anything,” Vickers said.

“The Queen Mother disliked Mountbatten because she thought he was a schemer, and he would have of course disliked her because she was more powerful and influential than him.”

4. The Queen didn’t visit Churchill when he was ill.

caption John Lithgow as Winston Churchill on Netflix’s “The Crown.” source Netflix

The season three episode shows Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) say an emotional goodbye to Winston Churchill (John Lithgow).

“You were my guardian angel. The roof over my head,” she tells him.

“The spine in my back. The iron in my heart. You were the compass that steered and directed me – not just me, all of us. Where would Great Britain be without its greatest Briton?”

She then places a gentle kiss on his forehead – something which Vickers said “certainly wouldn’t have happened.”

He added that the Queen never would have visited him in person, however, Her Majesty would have been kept informed about his health during this period.

5. Jackie Kennedy really did badmouth the Queen — but in real life, Her Majesty probably wouldn’t have found out until years later.

caption The Queen and Mrs. Kennedy. source Getty Images

In episode eight of season two, the Queen and Prince Philip host President Kennedy and the First Lady at a Buckingham Palace dinner.

The monarch later discovers that Jackie Kennedy badmouthed her to the dinner guests, calling her “a middle-aged woman so incurious, unintelligent and unremarkable that Britain’s new reduced place in the world was not a surprise but an inevitability.”

However, Vickers said that in real life the former First Lady wouldn’t have made those comments so publicly, and that the monarch likely wouldn’t have found out about it “until many years later.”

Not to mention, it seems the First Lady’s comments weren’t as bad as portrayed in the show. Cecil Beaton wrote in his diaries that Jackie was underwhelmed by Buckingham Palace and by the Queen’s gown, according to People.

