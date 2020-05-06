Moms are flashing their breastfed babies in a new TikTok trend and the infants’ faces are hilarious

By
Rachel Hosie
-

The priceless faces of breastfed babies who've just been flashed by their moms.

TikTok
  • A new TikTok trend sees moms flashing their breastfed babies and recording the hilarious reaction.
  • All the babies’ faces light up when they see their mom’s boobs, with some even walking for the first time to reach their mama.
  • The brilliant trend is made all the more entertaining by the soundtrack: “Drop ‘Em Out” by Wheeler Walker, Jr.
If there was ever a trend that was going to see the majority of people thinking “mood,” it’s this: Moms on TikTok are flashing their breastfed babies, and the little ones’ reactions are hilarious.

@melissallagace

When I show my breastfed baby my boobs ##breastfeeding##dropemout

loriginal sound – ashleyferm

Much like most sane humans' faces light up when they see the waiter in a restaurant bringing their food, babies are no different.

@shannegans

Drop Em Out ( " ) ( " ) ##dropemout##dropemoutchallenge##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##letmeseethem

lDrop 'Em Out - Wheeler Walker Jr.

So when their moms flash their boobs, the babies' eyes open wide, they grin from ear to ear, and crawl as fast as their little bodies will carry them towards their mamas.

This little lady even licked her lips.

@nataliejpmitchell

She licked her lips ##dropemoutchallenge##baby ##breastfed ##foryou ##fyp##foryoupage ##thatredheadbaby##cute ##cutebaby

lDrop 'Em Out - Wheeler Walker Jr.

The joy on their faces is too pure.

@mommyjax

##fyp ##foryou ##toddler ##dropemout ##tittychallange

lDrop 'Em Out - Wheeler Walker Jr.

The hilarious videos are set to the soundtrack of the fitting song "Drop 'Em Out" by Wheeler Walker, Jr.

@housemomma

She had the same reaction my husband did #| ##dropemout ##fyp ##foryoupage ##babiesoftiktok##challenge

lDrop 'Em Out - Wheeler Walker Jr.

According to one mom, her baby actually walked for the first time as a result.

@meganho_3

The show your breastfed baby your boob challenge gone..... SORIGHT! ##momcontent ##boymom ##normalizebreasfteeding##dropemout

loriginal sound - meganho_3

It's the comedy gold the world needs right now.

@bron_miller

Wait for it.... ##mumlife ##dropemout

lDrop 'Em Out - Wheeler Walker Jr.

Thank you, TikTok moms.

