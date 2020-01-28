A college football coach was suspended after telling the school’s newspaper that Hitler was a ‘great leader’

caption An image from the 2009 Division II Football Championship between Northwest Missouri State and Grand Valley State. source Stephen Nowland/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Grand Valley State University in Allendale Charter Township, Michigan, has suspended Morris Berger from his role as offensive coordinator for the school’s football team.

Berger, who was hired January 20, told the school’s student newspaper that he thought Adolf Hitler was a “great leader.”

He was asked which historical figure he would like to meet, and he also named President John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus.

Grand Valley State said in a statement to WOOD TV that Berger’s comments “do not reflect” the college’s values.

A college in Michigan has suspended its newly hired offensive coordinator after he told the school’s newspaper that Adolf Hitler was a “great leader” and someone he would want to meet.

Morris Berger, who was hired as an offensive coordinator for the football team at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Charter Township, Michigan, on January 20, had been asked by the student paper, the Grand Valley Lanthorn, about which historical figure – living or dead – he would like to have dinner with.

“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say, Adolf Hitler,” Berger told the Lanthorn. “It was obviously very sad, and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second to none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”

Berger also said he would like to meet President John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus.

University officials said in a statement to WOOD TV that Berger’s comments “do not reflect” the university’s values.

“Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation,” the school said.

Grand Valley State didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Before joining Grand Valley State, Berger worked as a tight-ends coach at Texas State University, and he was on the coaching staffs at Oklahoma State University and at the University of Missouri, according to a press release about his hire.