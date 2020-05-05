17 of the most creative face masks people have designed during the coronavirus pandemic

caption A knitted face mask by Ýrúrarí. source Ýrúrarí

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have became a part of most people’s everyday wardrobe.

Some people have opted to design their own masks using 3D printers or crochet sets.

Designers have created masks that are as much about fashion statements as keeping people safe.

Who says you can’t look great while protecting yourself and others?

Here are 17 of the most creative face masks people have designed.

This mask has been bedazzled with jewels …

caption A design by Tinka Weener.

Fashion and beauty photographer Tinka Weener wore the golden face mask, which covers her entire face behind a layer of jewelry.

… and this one looks like it could be worn by royalty.

caption Kennedy Gasper’s Thailand-inspired mask.

Fashion designer Kennedy Gasper said his face mask and headdress were inspired by the fashion of Thailand.

This artist looks like a steampunk bounty hunter behind his mask.

caption Isaac Weston’s copper creation.

Copper artist Isaac Weston, who has created some interesting designs like a copper Day of the Dead skull, told Insider he made this face mask as more of a joke to bring some joy to his followers.

This transparent mask makes it easier for hearing-impaired people to communicate with others.

caption A transparent face mask.

Created by Anissa Mekrabech in France, the mask is transparent, allowing hearing-impaired people to read the wearer’s lips. A crowdfunding campaign was launched under the slogan, “Your lips are my ears.”

In Gaza City, an artist gives N95 masks a distinct design.

caption Dorgham Krakeh at work.

To raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinian artist Dorgham Krakeh paints different designs on face masks.

This crocheted mask has been given both a mustache and a smile.

caption Mansha Friedrich’s design.

Artist Mansha Friedrich designed the face mask with exchangeable fabric inlays. She crocheted them with suns or smiles, and she gives them away to people.

In addition to a veil, this wedding dress comes with a matching face mask.

caption Friederike Jorzig’s design.

The dress and face mask were designed by Friederike Jorzig in Berlin, Germany. The designer decided to create fashionable face masks for brides-to-be to wear on their special day.

A photographer created a face mask out of trash he found on the street.

caption Marcio Rodrigues used recyclables in his design.

Rather than to protect himself, fashion photographer Marcio Rodrigues wanted to make a statement about human waste and garbage. The items he used in his mask hadn’t been picked up by trash collectors due to the coronavirus quarantine.

People have hid their lower faces behind graphics like a skull …

caption Eric Ritter’s mask.

In Beirut, fashion designer Eric Ritter wears his skull design.

… cartoon caricatures with exaggerated features …

caption A woman with a colorful face mask.

In Venezuela, a woman wears a cartoon mask – it’s as much a fashion statement as to comply with the government’s order that people should wear face masks while in public.

…. and a clown who can’t hide its tears.

caption A woman wearing a clown face mask.

Also in Venezuela, this woman wears a face mask of a crying clown.

This fashion face mask has a zipper.

caption Wolfgang Schinke.

In Germany, Wolfgang Schinke and Pierre Zielinski put their own spin on face masks, creating a small line of couture pieces like the one with the zipper above.

The “Alien” franchise was the inspiration behind this facehugger mask.

caption Cristina Rodo’s terrifying face mask.

The mask resembles the facehugger creature, which latches onto its victim’s mouth in the movie franchise. This was the first and only face mask that designer Cristina Rodo created. She made it from merino wool in order to enter a coronavirus face mask competition.

This respirator mask was also inspired by science fiction films.

caption Inkrider’s face mask.

Designed by reddit user Inkrider, the face mask was created using a 3D printer.

A cardiologist’s husband designed and 3D printed her a heart-shaped mask.

caption Allison Dupont wears her heart-themed mask.

As previously reported by Insider, Allison Dupont had this mask created for her by her husband, Drew. Allison, a cardiologist, works on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic where healthcare workers need N95 masks to protect against the virus. Allison and her husband have started donating the N95-equivalent masks to workers in the area and in hotspots across the country.

This crocheted face mask full of tongues is like a bizarre dream.

caption A knitted face mask by artist Ýrúrarí.

Icelandic artist Ýrúrarí created a series of mouth-themed masks that would make even Gene Simmons jealous.

This face mask is made from cardboard.

caption A Bumask in action.

According to the mask’s website, the open-source face mask is designed to be a cheap and affordable alternative.