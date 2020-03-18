12 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in the US

caption This property on Meadow Lane in Southampton, New York, is listed for $150 million by Sotheby’s International Realty. source Richard Taverna/Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty compiled a list of 12 of the most expensive properties currently available for sale through its agents.

The most expensive home on the list is a Southampton, New York estate with a tennis court, pool, and ocean access.

The most expensive homes on the market currently aren’t just lavish – they’re unique. From award-winning design to private outdoor trails on 800 acres, these homes offer privacy, luxury, and personalization in a way no other home could.

Below, find the 12 most expensive homes Sotheby’s International Realty currently has on the market. From Malibu, California, to Florida, the homes range in price from $37,000,000 to $150,000,000, and offer some unique amenities.

12. An architectural stunner on the water in Palm Beach is listed for over $37 million

This Bermudan-style home in Palm Beach, Florida, has won several awards for architecture and design, but the waterfront views are equally stunning.

Price: $37.5 million

See the listing: 320 Island Road, Palm Beach, Florida

11. This open and modern 3-bed, 3-bath home in Sagaponack, New York is listed for $39 million

This industrial-chic home in Sagaponack, New York features three bedrooms and bathrooms on two acres of oceanfront property.

Price: $39 million

See the listing: 135 Crestview Lane, Sagaponack, New York

10. A luxurious-yet-quirky home with views of the Golden Gate Bridge is also listed for $39 million

This corner lot home in San Francisco has six bedrooms with eight full bathrooms. Large open spaces make it perfect for entertaining, and a view of the Golden Gate Bridge adds a unique touch.

Price: $39 million

See the listing: 2799 Broadway, San Francisco, California

9. This Hamptons home that has it all — including an elevator — is listed for nearly $40 million

This Southampton, New York home is nicknamed “Twin Peaks,” either for its symmetrical main house’s design, or for the second pool house off of the main residence. This home has two master suites, and eight full en-suite bedrooms. An elevator, bowling alley, and full bar add an extra touch.

Price: $39.5 million

See the listing: 9 Olde Towne Lane, Southampton, New York

8. This stunning new build in Malibu is listed for $39.5 million

This new home in Malibu, California, is expected to be completed in Fall 2020, and it’s already one of the most expensive homes on the market. Over 14,000 square feet of space has ocean or mountain views from every room, and set on 39 acres, this home has lots of privacy.

Price: $39.5 million

See the listing: 3093 Sweetwater Mesa, Malibu, California

7. This family lake house in Nevada is listed for a cool $39.9 million

This Nevada home is perfect for a family with a game room, home theater, and two laundry rooms, in addition to a guest house. It also includes 278 feet of private lakefront beach.

Price: $39.9 million

See the listing: 550 Sierra Sunset Lane, Zephyr Cove, Nevada

6. This airy, beachfront home in North Palm Beach, Florida is up for sale for $44.5 million

This lavish home in North Palm Beach, Florida, has plenty of space, with 11 bedrooms and 16 and a half bathrooms. Picture windows bring the outdoors in, and add a view of the outdoor pool.

Price: $44.5 million

See the listing: North Palm Beach, Florida, 33408

5. A charming Colorado home complete with private hiking trails is asking $45 million

This Craftsman-style Colorado home is set on 876 acres of land, and is perfect for anyone with an affinity for the outdoors. Fifteen miles of private trails, a stocked pond, and even a private labyrinth give it an extra connection to nature.

Price: $45 million

See the listing: 1220 Watson Divide Road, Snowmass, Colorado

4. This old-world Montecito estate is listed for $75 million

Though it’s located in modern and sunny Santa Barbara, the inside of this 29,000-square-foot home built in the 1930s has vintage touches, plus a stable and a wine cellar.

Price: $75 million

See the listing: 2500 East Valley Road, Montecito, California

3. This 300-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming is listed for $80 million

This home offers beautiful views of the Tetons and easy access to Snake River. It not only includes 4 bedroom and 5 luxurious bathrooms, but also a 278-acre ranch.

Price: $80 million

See the listing: 7555 Bar B Bar River Road, Jackson, Wyoming

2. An ultramodern Malibu home with Pacific views is listed for $115 million

source Alfred Yson for Sotheby’s International Realty

Located off California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway, this 12-bedroom, 14-bath house features lots of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, a movie theater, full gym, tennis, and an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Price: $115 million

See the listing: 27930 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

1. This oceanfront Hamptons gem with private golf and tennis is listed for $150 million

This 16-bedroom Southampton, New York property with 21 bathrooms and nine half-baths features a nearly 12,000-square-foot main house, along with a tennis house, pool house, and two golf houses complete with private greens on 14 oceanfront acres.

Price: $150 million

See the listing: 1080 Meadow Lane, Southampton, New York