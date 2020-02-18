The most expensive home for sale in London is a $97 million mansion that has a panic room equipped with fingerprint and eye recognition. Here’s a look inside.

caption All this could be yours for a mere $97 million. source United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty

A 10-bedroom London mansion has hit the market for £75, or about $97 million.

It’s the most expensive home currently listed in the UK capital, Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed to Business Insider.

The lavish gated residence features an in-house spa with a hot tub, sauna, and hammam, and a pool.

It also comes with a panic room equipped with biometric security technology such as fingerprint and eye scanning.

There’s also a secure underground garage with a hydraulic car lift that has space for up to four vehicles.

The home is located in the affluent residential neighborhood of St. John’s Wood and includes a secure underground garage. Sotheby’s did not disclose the current owner of the home.

Even if it sells at the asking price, the $97 million home will not be the most expensive residence to ever sell in the UK. That record is currently held by the sale of a country manor in Oxfordshire for £140 million ($183 million) in 2011, according to Mansion Global. And in 2019, billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $122 million for a London home, making it the city’s most expensive sale since 2008.

Diana Tran of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Take a look inside the London mansion.

The home sits behind a gate in the affluent residential neighborhood of St. John’s Wood.

Sotheby’s did not disclose the current owner of the home.

The lavishly decorated home has a double-height entrance hall. The grand hall features a stone staircase and a floor-to-ceiling chandelier.

The ground level of the house include a large formal drawing room …

… and a formal dining room that can seat at least 10 people.

French doors lead out into a landscaped courtyard.

Off the dining room is the “family kitchen,” which has Gaggenau appliances. There’s also a fully equipped catering kitchen for staff.

A stately office with a fireplace also occupies the ground floor.

Three bedroom suites sprawl across the home’s first floor, with four more bedrooms on the second floor.

Every bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom and dressing areas with built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom suite has its own walk-in dressing room and two separate marble bathrooms.

In addition to its lavish bedroom suites, the home has staff living quarters that include three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sitting room, and the catering kitchen.

There’s a separate staff entrance and “discreet” service stairs, according to the listing.

Below the ground floor is a 46-foot swimming pool …

… a game room that overlooks the pool …

… as well as an in-house spa with a hot tub, sauna, and hammam.

The below-ground entertainment area also includes a 12-seat cinema and bar.

There’s also a fitness center with free weights and cardio machines.

The home comes with not one, but two wine cellars.

One of the home’s standout amenities is the hydraulic car lift …

… which lowers cars into an underground garage that can fit up to four vehicles.

Also beneath the home is a secure panic room with cameras of the entire house and biometric security technology measures such as fingerprint and eye recognition.

Sotheby’s declined to offer any further details on the biometric security technology or panic room, but noted that such system can be upgraded and tailored to a buyer’s particular needs.

Despite its high price tag and extensive array of amenities, even if the $97 million mansion sells at the asking price, it will not be the most expensive residence to ever sell in London.

That record is held by the sale of a country manor in Oxfordshire for £140 million ($183 million) in 2011, according to Mansion Global.

In 2019, billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $122 million for a London home in the city’s most expensive sale since 2008.