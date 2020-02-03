caption Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and models following the presentation of the Armani fashion show in Milan, on September 23, 2018. source ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Over the last 100 years, many fashion designers have greatly influenced how we dress.

Some pushed boundaries by creating a “new look,” while others brought punk subcultures into the mainstream fashion scene.

From Coco Chanel to Valentino, Virgil Abloh, and Rihanna, here are the most iconic fashion designers of the last century.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some fashion designers will forever be remembered for how they pushed boundaries and influenced how we all dress.

From Coco Chanel’s famous skirted suits to Alexander McQueen‘s out-of-the-box creations, these designers all stand out in history as masters of taste and creativity.

Here are 30 of the most iconic fashion designers of the last 100 years.

Coco Chanel is famous for creating timeless perfumes and popularizing the little black dress and skirt suit set.

In the early 1900s, Chanel’s designs were considered sportier and more freeing than other fashions of the time, as they didn’t require a corset. Chanel is also known for iconic fragrances such as Chanel No. 5.

Source: Biography

Salvatore Ferragamo was an Italian shoemaker who rose to fame in the 1930s.

caption Salvatore Ferragamo. source David Lees/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

In the 1950s, Ferragamo drastically expanded his business and began producing around 350 pairs of handmade shoes each day with a crew of 700 artisans.

On his deathbed in 1960, Ferragamo asked his family to continue the business and continue creating “perfect” footwear. Today, his eponymous brand specializes in luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel, and more.

Source: Salvatore Ferragamo, Famous Fashion Designers

Christian Dior invented a new silhouette called the “New Look,” which featured an A-line skirt and fitted bodice.

caption Fashion couturier Christian Dior, designer of the “New Look” and the “A-line,” with six of his models in April 1950. source Fred Ramage/Keystone/Getty Images

The style came to define 1950s fashion. Dior is still recognized as one of the most influential names in women’s couture and evening wear.

Source: Vogue

Cristóbal Balenciaga was never formally trained but is regarded as one of the most influential fashion designers in history.

caption Designer Cristóbal Balenciaga and Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief, Carmel Snow, in 1952. source Walter Sanders/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Balenciaga specialized in evening wear and exquisite tailoring. Today, the brand leans much more into “streetwear” trends and out-of-the-box ideas such as the popular “shoes that look like socks” that rose to prominence in the last few years.

Source: Business of Fashion

Hubert de Givenchy is remembered as the favorite designer of Audrey Hepburn.

caption Audrey Hepburn with Hubert de Givenchy in his workshop in Paris. source Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

The actress, known at the time as Givenchy’s most influential muse, wore the French designer’s creations in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Funny Face,” and “Charade,” among others. Givenchy’s aesthetic was clean, classic, and unapologetically feminine.

Source: Biography

Pierre Balmain was a well-known French fashion designer who launched Revlon’s first perfume and regularly dressed Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

caption Parisian designer Pierre Balmain is here with a model wearing his “Midnight Bathing Suit” with a skirt. source Bettman/Getty Images

After a partnership with Christian Dior fell through, the designer struggled to gain the same recognition as designers like Chanel, Dior, or Balenciaga. However, he is nevertheless remembered as one of the great French fashion designers in history.

Source: Business of Fashion

Edith Head was an American costume designer who won a record eight Academy Awards for Best Costume Design throughout her career.

caption Edith Head, director of costume design for Paramount Pictures, is shown wearing her signature glasses. source Bettman/Getty Images

She has dressed everyone from Grace Kelly and Cary Grant to Elizabeth Taylor and Marlene Dietrich.

Her own personal style – namely her eccentric glasses and a short haircut – have made her a recognizable pop culture icon, and some believe she inspired the Edna Mode character in “The Incredibles.”

Source: The Oscars

Yves Saint Laurent moved to Paris as a teenager and began working for Christian Dior.

caption French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and his models celebrate the unveiling of his second spring collection at the House of Dior in January 1960. source Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

After starting his own fashion house, the designer created never-seen-before silhouettes and garments such as his legendary smoking suit in 1966, the reefer jacket in 1962, the sheer blouse in 1966, and the jumpsuit in 1968.

Source: Vogue UK

Emilio Pucci was well known for using bright, eye-catching prints in his designs.

caption The Florentine fashion designer Emilio Pucci surrounded by some of his models and working on one of his designs in Florence, Italy, in 1959. source David Lees/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, Gina Lollobrigida, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were all photographed wearing Pucci’s signature eccentric fashions.

Source: The New York Times

Paco Rabanne was best known for his space-age inspired designs throughout the late 1960s.

caption Fashion designer Paco Rabanne on the 1966 film set of “Casino Royale.” source Doreen Spooner/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

His metal “link dress” made him famous, and Jane Fonda even modeled the designer’s futuristic-inspired costumes in her film, “Barbarella.”

“It is important to remain impertinent, radical,” Rabanne once told Vogue. “Creation must shock.”

Source: Vogue

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, better known as Valentino, shot to fame after Elizabeth Taylor spotted one of his designs while shooting “Cleopatra” in Rome.

caption Designer Valentino in his Paris boutique. source Jack Nisberg/Condé Nast/Getty Images

Taylor wore the white gown to the premiere of “Spartacus,” and from there Valentino’s star was born. Though Valentino was known for using his signature red color, his 1967 “no color” collection comprised of only white, beige, and ivory clothing made him even more famous.

In contrast with the more colorful, psychedelic fashions of the time, Valentino’s collection stood out as refreshing and new.

Source: Britannica

Vivienne Westwood became a prominent designer during the punk rock fashion scene of late 1970s London.

caption Vivienne Westwood backstage prior to her Autumn/Winter 1991 collection. source John van Hasselt/Corbis/Getty Images

Westwood opened her first boutique at 430 Kings Road in London in 1971 and began filling the store with her eccentric, punk-inspired designs. Westwood notably dressed the members of British punk rock band the Sex Pistols after partnering with the band’s manager, Malcolm McLaren. Westwood remained a prominent designer throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Source: Biography

Calvin Klein studied design in New York City before starting his label with Barry Schwartz, who ran the business side of the company.

caption Bianca Jagger and Calvin Klein at Studio 54 in New York City, circa 1977. source Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

The duo’s suit and coat lines were successful, and soon Klein’s sportswear became popular as well. Klein then ventured into denim, undergarments, and logo apparel that the brand is now famous for – as well as some provocative ads.

Source: Biography

After starting out at Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren shot to fame with his own Polo Ralph Lauren fashion line.

caption Ralph Lauren leads a group of models down a runway at a 1995 fashion show. source Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Quintessentially American, Ralph Lauren’s brand focused on an upper-class lifestyle and came to be synonymous with “preppy” fashion throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Source: Biography

Betsey Johnson first rose to prominence in the 1960s due to her more subversive, out-of-the-box designs. However, in the 1970s, her brand really took off.

caption Betsey Johnson. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Johnson’s designs featured bright colors, fun patterns and textures, and a punk-glam aesthetic.

Source: Biography

Giorgio Armani is an Italian designer best known for his sleek men’s and women’s suits.

caption Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and models following the presentation of the Armani fashion show in Milan, on September 23, 2018. source ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Armani’s “power suits” have been worn by Richard Gere, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jodie Foster, and John Travolta. The designer also provided most of the wardrobe for “Miami Vice.” Armani has since expanded his fashion house to include eveningwear, ready-to-wear, and more.

Source: Biography

Donna Karan brought upper-class, New York style into stores across America with her DKNY fashion line.

caption Fashion designer Donna Karan attends the Tribeca Daring Women Summit during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In 2004, Karan received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Source: Biography

Manolo Blahnik is a famous Spanish shoe designer known for his high-end stiletto heels.

caption Shoe designer Manolo Blahnik signs shoes as he makes a personal appearance at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Manolo Blahnik has been beloved by fashion icons throughout history, from Twiggy to Sarah Jessica Parker’s “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw. In 1977, Bianca Jagger famously wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes when she entered dance club Studio 54 on a white horse.

Source: Britannica

Tom Ford led Gucci from 1994 to 2004, before starting his own label.

caption Tom Ford attends GQ Celebrates Milan Men’s Fashion Week on December 14, 2016, in Milan, Italy. source Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Ford overhauled Gucci’s minimalist image, making the brand more vibrant, retro-inspired, and sexy. During his tenure at the fashion house, sales shot from $230 million to $3 billion.

Ford created buzz for his own brand when he posed in Tom Ford underwear between a nude Scarlett Johansson and Keira Knightley on a 2006 Vanity Fair cover.

Source: Biography

Michael Kors is famous for his eponymous fashion brand and for appearing on the hit reality series “Project Runway” alongside Heidi Klum.

caption Michael Kors walks the runway at a Michael Kors fashion show. source JP Yim/Getty Images

Kors was interested in fashion from an early age, even recalling that he “hyperventilated” when the latest edition of Vogue arrived each month. Kors has received high praise for his high-end men’s and women’s fashion lines, as well as his accessories.

Kors also notably designed the dress worn by Michelle Obama in her first official portrait.

Source: Biography

Marc Jacobs has held high positions at Perry Ellis and Louis Vuitton, but his own brand has also received astronomical success.

caption Marc Jacobs. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Despite a series of personal obstacles throughout his life, including estrangement from much of his family and a period of heavy drug and alcohol use that resulted in his checking into a rehab facility, Marc Jacobs is nevertheless known as an extremely talented “boy wonder” of the fashion world.

“For some reason, Marc’s show is always the most important place to be seen, the one place where you know all the people who matter will be,” Deena Abdulaziz, a member of the Saudi royal family, told the New York Times.

Source: Biography, New York Times

Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace’s life has been highly talked about and chronicled since his assassination in 1997.

caption Fashion designers Gianni Versace and Donatella Versace on the runway after a Versace fashion show in March 1996 in New York City. source Catherine McGann/Getty Images

The designer was known for his designs oozing with sex appeal, and his sister, Donatella, has since channeled the same vision through her leadership at her late brother’s fashion house.

Versace brought the fashion industry into the pop culture sphere through his loyal collection of superstars and models who both worked for him and wore his designs. Versace has been credited with elevating Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell to “supermodel” status.

Source: Biography

Alexander McQueen was known as a rule-breaker before his untimely death in 2010.

caption Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexander McQueen at the “Anglomania” Met Gala in May 2006. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, McQueen was the designer to watch. Known for not only pushing but completely breaking the boundaries of what was expected in fashion at the time, McQueen created a name for himself at Givenchy and then later with his own fashion house.

McQueen wasn’t shy about his lower-class background and proved to be a different kind of high-fashion designer. One of his fashion shows notably featured a model who was an amputee. She walked the runway on carved wooden legs.

“You’ve got to know the rules to break them. That’s what I am here for, to demolish the rules but to keep the tradition,” designer Alexander McQueen famously said of his subversive designs. McQueen died by suicide at the age of 40 after both his longtime friend Isabella Blow and his mother passed away.

Source: Biography

Azzedine Alaia was known for his body-hugging designs beloved by stars over the last 30 years.

caption Kourtney Kardashian, Azzedine Alaia, and Kim Kardashian attend Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2016, in Paris, France. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

After working as an apprentice for the Thierry Mugler, Christian Dior, and Guy Laroche, Alaia started his own fashion line in the early 1980s. His designs were notably figure-hugging, accentuating the bust, and cinching the waist. The New York Times called him a “sculptor of the female form.”

Alaia was known for being outspoken. He criticized fashion legends such as Vogue’s Anna Wintour for her style and designer Karl Lagerfeld, who he said had “never touched a pair of scissors.”

On November 18, 2017, it was announced Alaia had passed away.

Source: New York Times, Famous Fashion Designers

Karl Lagerfeld is credited with elevating Chanel to global prominence as well as being a strong creative vision behind Tommy Hilfiger and Fendi.

caption Karl Lagerfeld on the runway during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on July 3, 2012, in Paris, France. source Michel Dufour/WireImage

Lagerfeld is recognized as one of the most influential fashion designers in history. Throughout his life, Lagerfeld created smart, sexy, and in-the-moment designs for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, and more.

On February 19, 2019, it was announced that the iconic designer had passed away in Paris. In a memorial tribute, British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush said, “His unrivaled contribution to the fashion industry changed the way women dress and perceive fashion. He inspired generations of young designers and will continue to do so.”

Source: Biography

Diane von Furstenberg invented the wrap dress in 1972 and is known for her fashion label, DVF.

caption Diane von Furstenberg. source David Shankbone/flickr

Diane von Furstenberg is known for being an ambitious designer who started a phenomenon, once reportedly crafting more than 15,000 wrap dresses a week.

“I had a very down-to-earth product, my wrap dress, which was really a uniform. It was just a simple little cotton-jersey dress that everybody loved and everybody wore,” von Furstenberg told New York Magazine in 1988. “That one dress sold about three or four million. I would see 20, 30 dresses walking down one block. All sorts of different women. It felt very good. Young and old, and fat and thin, and poor and rich.”

Source: Vogue

Christian Siriano studied under Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood before auditioning for — and winning — the fourth season of “Project Runway.”

caption Christian Siriano. source Miller Mobley/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After winning the show, Siriano started his own line in 2008. By 2010, the label had earned $1.2 million in revenue. By 2015, that figure had raised to $5 million.

Known for his creative eveningwear frequently featured on the red carpet, Siriano has designed for Billy Porter, Whoopi Goldberg, Janelle Monae, and more.

Source: New York Times

Stella McCartney may be a former Beatle’s daughter, but she has paved her own way with her eponymous fashion line.

caption Stella McCartney. source Steven Lovekin/Getty Images

In 1997, McCartney was hired to revitalize the Chloé brand. The British designer created feminine, subtly sexy designs with a romantic spin that attracted a number of celebrity clients, including Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Moss. After achieving success at Chloé, McCartney received funding from Gucci to start her own line.

McCartney shot to prominence in the bridal fashion sphere and designed Meghan Markle’s stunning white halter-neck reception dress for her wedding to Prince Harry. A vegetarian, McCartney’s label is committed to sustainability, is cruelty-free, and uses only faux fur and faux leather.

Source: Britannica

Virgil Abloh completely changed the face of the fashion industry when he took over as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

caption Virgil Abloh. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Before bringing luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton into a more modern, streetwear-inspired space, Abloh started his own fashion brand, Off-White.

A friend and collaborator of Kanye West, Abloh famously told W Magazine, “We were a generation that was interested in fashion and weren’t supposed to be there. We saw this as our chance to participate and make current culture. In a lot of ways, it felt like we were bringing more excitement than the industry was.”

Source: Vogue, W Magazine

Rihanna, a music legend and pop culture figure, entered the fashion world in 2018 with the launch of her lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty.

The line was praised for being body positive and boundary-pushing. After achieving success with the lingerie line, it was announced that Rihanna would be partnering with fashion powerhouse LVMH, one of the largest fashion companies in the world, on a new venture.

In May 2019, it was announced that Rihanna’s new Fenty fashion line would feature luxury ready-to-wear pieces.

Source: Vogue, Britannica