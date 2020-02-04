These are the most popular breweries in every state

Bethany Biron, Business Insider US
Mark Gail/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Though millennials are increasingly ditching beer in favor of lower-calorie alternatives like hard seltzer, enthusiasm for craft beer proves to be enduring.

While overall beer sales decreased by 1% in 2018, craft beer sales increased by 4%, according to the Brewers Association, a trade association of more than 7,000 small and independent brewers, distributors, and retailers. Thanks to the rise of brewpubs and brewery tours, craft breweries have transformed from mere production sites into full-fledged entertainment destinations, drawing crowds of craft beer devotees.

With so many breweries, it can be difficult to determine the best spots to get the most bang for your buck. A recent analysis by lifestyle website House Method examined the most popular brewery in each state, using social media metrics including the number of Facebook and Instagram followers, Yelp score, and the number of Yelp reviews. The study considered data from more than 2,200 breweries around the US before determining the 50 most popular breweries in each state.

Here are the top breweries in each state, listed alphabetically:

Alabama: Avondale Brewing Co.

Jesse R./Yelp

Alaska: Alaskan Brewing Co.

June S./Yelp

Arizona: Four Peaks Brewery & Taproom

Britt C./Yelp

Arkansas: Lost Forty Brewing

Tamara M./Yelp

California: Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Dhyana/Foursquare

Colorado: New Belgium Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing

Connecticut: Two Roads Brewing Co.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Florida: Cigar City Brewing

Jesse L./Yelp

Georgia: Sweetwater Brewing Co.

Facebook/sweetwaterbrew

Hawaii: Maui Brewing Co.

Maui Brewing

Idaho: Crooked Fence Brewing

Crooked Fence Brewing/Yelp

Illinois: Goose Island Beer Co.

Facebook/Goose Island

Indiana: Three Floyds Brewing Co.

Greg F./Yelp

Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Ethan T./Yelp

Kansas: Free State Brewing Co.

Gina G./Yelp

Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing Co.

Jeremy M./Yelp

Louisiana: Abita Brewing Co.

Ana V./Yelp

Maine: Allagash Brewing Co.

Beth H./Yelp

Maryland: Flying Dog Brewery

Mark Gail/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Massachusetts: Boston Beer Co.

David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group

Michigan: Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

Julia Ewan/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

Minnesota: Surly Brewing Co.

Surly Brewing Co. and Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Mississippi: Chandeleur Island Brewing Co.

Elizabeth H./Yelp

Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Co.

Lyssa R./Yelp

Montana: Big Sky Brewing Co.

Nicole L./Yelp

Nebraska: Infusion Brewing Co.

Mitch L./Yelp

Nevada: Revision Brewing Co.

Peter E./Yelp

New Hampshire: University Of New Hampshire Brewery

University of New Hampshire

New Jersey: Cape May Brewery

Jennifer D./Yelp

New Mexico: Marble Brewery

MyTien P./Yelp

New York: Brooklyn Brewery

Business Insider Video

North Carolina: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Co.

Dan M./Yelp

Ohio: Rhinegeist Brewery

Oklahoma: Prairie Artisan Ales

Facebook/Prairie-Artisan-Ales

Oregon: Rogue Ales Brewery

Courtesy of Port of Portland

Pennsylvania: Troegs Brewing Co.

Nicole S./Yelp

Rhode Island: Whalers Brewing Co.

Michele N./Yelp

South Carolina: Holy City Brewing

Mary Kate A./Yelp

South Dakota: Crow Peak Brewing Co.

Marcus V./Yelp

Tennessee: Yazoo Brewing Co.

Facebook/yazoobrewing

Texas: Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Alfonso C./Yelp

Utah: Uinta Brewing Co

Chad M./Yelp

Vermont: The Alchemist

James L./Yelp

Virginia: The Veil Brewing Co.

Bobby B./Yelp

Washington: Elysian Brewing Co.

Elysian

West Virginia: Big Timber Brewing

Clint B./Yelp

Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing Co.

Susan H./Yelp

Wyoming: Melvin Brewing Co.

Melvin Brewing and Melia Robinson/Business Insider