The most popular delivery order in every state, according to Yelp

By
Erin McDowell
-

Loaded burgers were the most popular delivery food in Oregon.

caption
Loaded burgers were the most popular delivery food in Oregon.
source
Polupoltinov/Shutterstock

Every state has its own tastes when it comes to delicious delivery food.

To determine the most popular delivery order in every state during COVID-19, Yelp data scientist Samuel Hansen mined delivery orders since March 16, which marked the start of shelter-in-place orders nationwide, and identified the most regionally popular food-delivery items in each state. Hansen then named one of the top three relatively popular item in each state as the state’s most popular delivery order.

Here are the most popular delivery orders in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: Nachos

caption
Nachos.
source
Shutterstock

Nachos were the most popular food delivered to Alabama residents.

ALASKA: Gumbo

caption
Shrimp gumbo.
source
Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

Gumbo may be the state cuisine of Louisiana, but Alaskans love this stew-like dish as well.

ARIZONA: Tacos

caption
Tacos.
source
Shutterstock

Arizona has a plethora of delicious Mexican food spots, so it’s no wonder that tacos were the most popular delivery order in the state.

ARKANSAS: Spring rolls

caption
Spring rolls.
source
Caviar

Residents of Arkansas ordered spring rolls in higher frequency than any other state.

CALIFORNIA: Bubble tea

caption
Bubble tea.
source
d3sign/Getty images

Bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink filled with chewy tapioca pearls, was the most popular delivery order in California.

COLORADO: Crab Rangoon

caption
Crab Rangoon.
source
bhofack2/Getty Images

In Colorado, crab Rangoon was the most popular food ordered for delivery.

CONNECTICUT: Cheese pizza

caption
Cheese pizza.
source
Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images

Yelp users in Connecticut stuck with a classic food delivery order – cheese pizza.

DELAWARE: Pho

caption
Pho.
source
hurricanehank/Shutterstock

Pho, a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, was the most popular delivery order in Delaware.

FLORIDA: Garlic rolls

caption
Garlic rolls.
source
Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock

Garlic rolls were the go-to delivery order for Floridians.

GEORGIA: Wings

caption
Wings.
source
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

In Georgia, residents enjoyed the popular game day food of wings.

HAWAII: Bubble tea

caption
Bubble tea.
source
bebe14/Shutterstock

Bubble tea was also a go-to order for Yelp users in Hawaii.

IDAHO: Cheese pizza

caption
Cheese pizza.
source
REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Cheese pizza was the most popular delivery order in Idaho.

ILLINOIS: Thin-crust pizza

caption
Thin-crust pizza.
source
iStock

Illinois-based Yelp users preferred to order thin-crust pizza.

INDIANA: Poke bowls

caption
Poke bowls.
source
Rosanna U/Getty Images

Indiana residents got Poke bowls, rice or salad bowls filled with sushi-grade fish, delivered more than any other food.

IOWA: Burgers

caption
Burger.
source
Cristiana S/Shutterstock

Iowa Yelp users got burgers delivered more than any other food.

KANSAS: Gyros

caption
Gyros.
source
Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

In Kansas, users ordered the popular Greek street food.

KENTUCKY: Gyros

caption
Gyro.
source
Piranhi/Shutterstock

Kentucky residents also got gyros delivered more than any other cuisine.

LOUISIANA: Sushi

caption
Sushi.
source
iStock

In Louisiana, sushi was the most popular food that residents had delivered.

MAINE: Pad thai

caption
Pad thai.
source
Brian Yarvin/Shutterstock

Pad thai was named the most popular delivery order in Maine.

MARYLAND: Gyros

caption
Gyro.
source
Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Maryland users enjoyed ordering gyros.

MASSACHUSETTS: General Tso’s chicken

caption
General Tso’s chicken.
source
AS Food studio/Shutterstock

In Massachusetts, users ordered General Tso’s chicken more than other foods.

MICHIGAN: Bubble tea

caption
Bubble tea.
source
THANAPHON SUBSANG/Shutterstock

Michigan Yelp users also enjoyed getting bubble tea delivered.

MINNESOTA: Donuts

caption
Donuts.
source
iStock

In Minnesota, donuts reigned supreme as the most popular delivery item.

MISSISSIPPI: Catfish

caption
Fried catfish.
source
HMR2017/Shutterstock

Catfish was the most popular delivery item in Mississippi.

MISSOURI: Belgian fries

caption
Belgian fries.
source
Shebeko/Shutterstock

Belgian fries were the most popular order in Missouri.

MONTANA: Egg rolls

caption
Egg rolls.
source
yuliang11/ iStock

Montana users ordered egg rolls at a high frequency.

NEBRASKA: Sushi

caption
Sushi.
source
Shutterstock

Sushi was the most popular delivery item in Nebraska.

NEVADA: Spam musubi

caption
Spam musubi.
source
Elena Graham/Shutterstock

Spam musubi, a rice-based dish featuring Spam, rice, and seaweed, is a popular dish in Hawaii, but Nevada residents seem to love it as well.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Crab Rangoon

caption
Crab Rangoon.
source
Brandy McKnight/Shutterstock

Crab Rangoon was the most popular delivery order in New Hampshire.

NEW JERSEY: Cheese pizza

caption
Cheese pizza.
source
Thaninee Chuensomchit/Shutterstock

New Jersey users ordered cheese pizza for delivery.

NEW MEXICO: Green chile cheeseburgers

caption
Cheeseburger with green chiles, bacon, and onions.
source
Chris Curtis/Shutterstock

New Mexico foodies got cheeseburgers topped with green chiles delivered.

NEW YORK: Cheese pizza

caption
Cheese pizza.
source
littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

It may come as no surprise that the most popular delivery order for New Yorkers was cheese pizza.

NORTH CAROLINA: Tacos

caption
Tacos.
source
Neha A./Yelp

Tacos were the most popular delivery item in North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA: Gyros

caption
Gyros.
source
Konstantinos Lagos/Shutterstock

Residents of North Dakota ordered gyros for delivery.

OHIO: Deep-dish pizza

caption
Deep-dish pizza.
source
Supitcha McAdam/Shutterstock

Nope, not in Illinois – residents of Ohio ordered deep-dish pizza while social distancing.

OKLAHOMA: Croissants

caption
Croissants.
source
Nilufer/iStock

Oklahoma users got croissants delivered.

OREGON: Loaded burgers

caption
Burger with a fried egg.
source
Polupoltinov/Shutterstock

Oregon foodies didn’t order regular burgers – they got theirs loaded with tons of delicious toppings.

PENNSYLVANIA: Italian subs

caption
Italian sub.
source
Ezume Images/Shutterstock

Italian subs were the go-to delivery order for users in Pennsylvania.

RHODE ISLAND: General Tso’s chicken

caption
General Tso’s chicken.
source
iStock

Rhode Island foodies ordered General Tso’s chicken for delivery.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Sushi

caption
Sushi.
source
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yelp users in South Carolina got sushi delivered to their homes while social distancing.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Dumplings

caption
Fried dumplings.
source
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Dumplings were a go-to order for many Yelp users in South Dakota.

TENNESSEE: Chicken tenders

caption
Chicken tenders.
source
Hollis Johnson

Chicken fingers were ordered at a high frequency in Tennessee.

TEXAS: Crawfish

caption
Crawfish.
source
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau / iStock

Texans haven’t let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from enjoying crawfish season.

UTAH: Hot wings

caption
Hot wings.
source
Merrimon Crawford/Shutterstock

Hot wings were on many Yelp users’ minds in Utah.

VERMONT: Burritos

caption
Burritos.
source
Taryn Varricchio / INSIDER

In Vermont, burritos were a go-to order.

VIRGINIA: Tacos

caption
Tacos.
source
Cheesecake Factory

In Virginia, Yelp users preferred to order tacos over other delivery options.

WASHINGTON: Pad thai

caption
Pad thai.
source
AOF_SNIPER/Shutterstock

Washington-based Yelp users ordered pad thai for delivery.

WEST VIRGINIA: Bao buns

caption
Bao buns.
source
Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev

Bao buns, Chinese rolls typically filled with BBQ pork and pickled vegetables, were the most popular delivery order for West Virginia.

WISCONSIN: Pad thai

caption
Pad thai.
source
Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Wisconsin users got pad thai delivered while social distancing.

WYOMING: Naan bread

caption
Naan bread.
source
Kwanbenz/Shutterstock

Naan bread was the most popular delivery order in Wyoming.