The most popular delivery order in every state, according to Yelp

caption Loaded burgers were the most popular delivery food in Oregon. source Polupoltinov/Shutterstock

Every state has its own tastes when it comes to delicious delivery food.

To determine the most popular delivery order in every state during COVID-19, Yelp data scientist Samuel Hansen mined delivery orders since March 16, which marked the start of shelter-in-place orders nationwide, and identified the most regionally popular food-delivery items in each state. Hansen then named one of the top three relatively popular item in each state as the state’s most popular delivery order.

Here are the most popular delivery orders in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: Nachos

caption Nachos. source Shutterstock

Nachos were the most popular food delivered to Alabama residents.

ALASKA: Gumbo

caption Shrimp gumbo. source Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

Gumbo may be the state cuisine of Louisiana, but Alaskans love this stew-like dish as well.

ARIZONA: Tacos

caption Tacos. source Shutterstock

Arizona has a plethora of delicious Mexican food spots, so it’s no wonder that tacos were the most popular delivery order in the state.

ARKANSAS: Spring rolls

caption Spring rolls. source Caviar

Residents of Arkansas ordered spring rolls in higher frequency than any other state.

CALIFORNIA: Bubble tea

caption Bubble tea. source d3sign/Getty images

Bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink filled with chewy tapioca pearls, was the most popular delivery order in California.

COLORADO: Crab Rangoon

caption Crab Rangoon. source bhofack2/Getty Images

In Colorado, crab Rangoon was the most popular food ordered for delivery.

CONNECTICUT: Cheese pizza

caption Cheese pizza. source Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images

Yelp users in Connecticut stuck with a classic food delivery order – cheese pizza.

DELAWARE: Pho

caption Pho. source hurricanehank/Shutterstock

Pho, a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, was the most popular delivery order in Delaware.

FLORIDA: Garlic rolls

caption Garlic rolls. source Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock

Garlic rolls were the go-to delivery order for Floridians.

GEORGIA: Wings

caption Wings. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

In Georgia, residents enjoyed the popular game day food of wings.

HAWAII: Bubble tea

caption Bubble tea. source bebe14/Shutterstock

Bubble tea was also a go-to order for Yelp users in Hawaii.

IDAHO: Cheese pizza

caption Cheese pizza. source REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Cheese pizza was the most popular delivery order in Idaho.

ILLINOIS: Thin-crust pizza

caption Thin-crust pizza. source iStock

Illinois-based Yelp users preferred to order thin-crust pizza.

INDIANA: Poke bowls

caption Poke bowls. source Rosanna U/Getty Images

Indiana residents got Poke bowls, rice or salad bowls filled with sushi-grade fish, delivered more than any other food.

IOWA: Burgers

caption Burger. source Cristiana S/Shutterstock

Iowa Yelp users got burgers delivered more than any other food.

KANSAS: Gyros

caption Gyros. source Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

In Kansas, users ordered the popular Greek street food.

KENTUCKY: Gyros

caption Gyro. source Piranhi/Shutterstock

Kentucky residents also got gyros delivered more than any other cuisine.

LOUISIANA: Sushi

caption Sushi. source iStock

In Louisiana, sushi was the most popular food that residents had delivered.

MAINE: Pad thai

caption Pad thai. source Brian Yarvin/Shutterstock

Pad thai was named the most popular delivery order in Maine.

MARYLAND: Gyros

caption Gyro. source Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Maryland users enjoyed ordering gyros.

MASSACHUSETTS: General Tso’s chicken

caption General Tso’s chicken. source AS Food studio/Shutterstock

In Massachusetts, users ordered General Tso’s chicken more than other foods.

MICHIGAN: Bubble tea

caption Bubble tea. source THANAPHON SUBSANG/Shutterstock

Michigan Yelp users also enjoyed getting bubble tea delivered.

MINNESOTA: Donuts

caption Donuts. source iStock

In Minnesota, donuts reigned supreme as the most popular delivery item.

MISSISSIPPI: Catfish

caption Fried catfish. source HMR2017/Shutterstock

Catfish was the most popular delivery item in Mississippi.

MISSOURI: Belgian fries

caption Belgian fries. source Shebeko/Shutterstock

Belgian fries were the most popular order in Missouri.

MONTANA: Egg rolls

caption Egg rolls. source yuliang11/ iStock

Montana users ordered egg rolls at a high frequency.

NEBRASKA: Sushi

caption Sushi. source Shutterstock

Sushi was the most popular delivery item in Nebraska.

NEVADA: Spam musubi

caption Spam musubi. source Elena Graham/Shutterstock

Spam musubi, a rice-based dish featuring Spam, rice, and seaweed, is a popular dish in Hawaii, but Nevada residents seem to love it as well.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Crab Rangoon

caption Crab Rangoon. source Brandy McKnight/Shutterstock

Crab Rangoon was the most popular delivery order in New Hampshire.

NEW JERSEY: Cheese pizza

caption Cheese pizza. source Thaninee Chuensomchit/Shutterstock

New Jersey users ordered cheese pizza for delivery.

NEW MEXICO: Green chile cheeseburgers

caption Cheeseburger with green chiles, bacon, and onions. source Chris Curtis/Shutterstock

New Mexico foodies got cheeseburgers topped with green chiles delivered.

NEW YORK: Cheese pizza

caption Cheese pizza. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

It may come as no surprise that the most popular delivery order for New Yorkers was cheese pizza.

NORTH CAROLINA: Tacos

caption Tacos. source Neha A./Yelp

Tacos were the most popular delivery item in North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA: Gyros

caption Gyros. source Konstantinos Lagos/Shutterstock

Residents of North Dakota ordered gyros for delivery.

OHIO: Deep-dish pizza

caption Deep-dish pizza. source Supitcha McAdam/Shutterstock

Nope, not in Illinois – residents of Ohio ordered deep-dish pizza while social distancing.

OKLAHOMA: Croissants

caption Croissants. source Nilufer/iStock

Oklahoma users got croissants delivered.

OREGON: Loaded burgers

caption Burger with a fried egg. source Polupoltinov/Shutterstock

Oregon foodies didn’t order regular burgers – they got theirs loaded with tons of delicious toppings.

PENNSYLVANIA: Italian subs

caption Italian sub. source Ezume Images/Shutterstock

Italian subs were the go-to delivery order for users in Pennsylvania.

RHODE ISLAND: General Tso’s chicken

caption General Tso’s chicken. source iStock

Rhode Island foodies ordered General Tso’s chicken for delivery.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Sushi

caption Sushi. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yelp users in South Carolina got sushi delivered to their homes while social distancing.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Dumplings

caption Fried dumplings. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Dumplings were a go-to order for many Yelp users in South Dakota.

TENNESSEE: Chicken tenders

caption Chicken tenders. source Hollis Johnson

Chicken fingers were ordered at a high frequency in Tennessee.

TEXAS: Crawfish

caption Crawfish. source Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau / iStock

Texans haven’t let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from enjoying crawfish season.

UTAH: Hot wings

caption Hot wings. source Merrimon Crawford/Shutterstock

Hot wings were on many Yelp users’ minds in Utah.

VERMONT: Burritos

caption Burritos. source Taryn Varricchio / INSIDER

In Vermont, burritos were a go-to order.

VIRGINIA: Tacos

caption Tacos. source Cheesecake Factory

In Virginia, Yelp users preferred to order tacos over other delivery options.

WASHINGTON: Pad thai

caption Pad thai. source AOF_SNIPER/Shutterstock

Washington-based Yelp users ordered pad thai for delivery.

WEST VIRGINIA: Bao buns

caption Bao buns. source Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev

Bao buns, Chinese rolls typically filled with BBQ pork and pickled vegetables, were the most popular delivery order for West Virginia.

WISCONSIN: Pad thai

caption Pad thai. source Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Wisconsin users got pad thai delivered while social distancing.

WYOMING: Naan bread

caption Naan bread. source Kwanbenz/Shutterstock

Naan bread was the most popular delivery order in Wyoming.