The 7 most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix this week

Netflix recently introduced daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows that are helping showcase the streamer’s original content.

Reelgood, the streaming search engine, provided Business Insider Netflix’s most popular movies and TV shows this week, which include a few hit originals like “Spenser Confidential” and the reality series “Love Is Blind.”

This week, the 1995 movie “Outbreak,” about a deadly virus, has surged in popularity on the streaming service, though it didn’t crack the overall top list.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies and TV shows of the week in the US:

7. “Freaks” (Movie)

Netflix description: “Hidden away by her eccentric father, a mysterious young girl uncovers frightening truths when she starts to make contact with the outside world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “It’s watchable and intriguing stuff, yet also silly and inconsistent.” – Los Angeles Times

6. “Paradise PD” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble, and snort their way through a big drug case.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40% (season 1)

What critics said: “Paradise PD is blunt-force humor without much emotional attachment.” – Daily Dot (season 1)

5. “Space Jam” (Movie)

Netflix description: “Basketball legend Michael Jordan hoops it up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in this romp that blends live action with animation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “Its timing is blessed. Its audience is guaranteed. Its technique is spectacular. And it has two co-superstars almost universally admired and liked.” – Chicago Tribune

4. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (Movie)

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “Things move along at such an agreeably fast clip – particularly in the second half, when the mission gets underway – that it’ll be a pleasurable experience for kids and adults alike.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A boy’s brutal murder and the public trials of his guardians and social workers prompt questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a very difficult show to watch. But it’s one of those that’s a must watch, because it’ll show you how the government agencies that are supposed to protect children can often fail, often for very stupid reasons.” – Decider

2. “Love Is Blind” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70% (season 1)

What critics said: “One of Netflix’s first forays into the reality television universe is chaotic and full of unannounced rules. Somehow, it still manages to be captivating entertainment.” – The Ringer (season 1)

1. “Spenser Confidential” (Movie — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “An ending that teases the possibility of sequels, with Wahlberg’s Spenser tackling more cases of police officers and emergency personnel who have been falsely accused of crimes, should elicit nothing but groans.” – AV Club