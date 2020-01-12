The most popular new car in every state

caption The Chevrolet Equinox. source Chevrolet

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the most popular new cars by state.

The Ford F-150 is by far the most popular new car in America, taking the top spot in 22 states

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the most popular new cars by state.

Pickup trucks dominate the list: the Ford F-150 appears 22 times, while Chevrolet Silverado 1500 appears nine. ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly claims this is because these working trucks are likely bought new for “professional purposes.”

“The Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are among the best-rated vehicles in their class for towing capacity and are not as luxurious as their competitors, which makes them popular work vehicles or family vehicles for those who want something more rugged than an SUV or minivan,” Ly continued.

Compact SUVs – such as the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, and Toyota RAV4 – also frequent the list, which Ly claims is because the vehicles attract families who don’t necessarily need a large SUV.

ISeeCars.com analyzed over 10.9 million new car sales in 2019. Heavy-duty vehicles were not included in the study.

Keep scrolling to see what other cars made the list:

GMC Sierra 1500

source GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500 is the most popular new car in Arkansas.

Toyota Tacoma

source Toyota

The Toyota Tacoma is the most popular new car in Oregon.

Toyota Corolla

source Toyota

The Toyota Carolla is the most popular in Florida.

Honda Civic

source Honda

The classic Civic is a popular new car in California.

Toyota RAV4

source Toyota

Toyota RAV4 dominates the new car market in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont.

Chevrolet Equinox

source Chevrolet

The new Chevrolet Equinox dominates the new car market in these metro areas:

Indiana

Michigan

New York

Ohio

Honda CR-V

source Honda

The Honda CR-V dominates in these states:

Connecticut

Hawaii

Illinois

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

source Chevrolet

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is the most popular new car in these states:

Alaska

Delaware

Iowa

Minnesota

Montana

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Dakota

West Virginia

Ford F-150

source Ford

States where Ford F-150s are the most popular are: