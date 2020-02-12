The 10 most romantic songs of all time, according to Pandora

To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, music streaming service Pandora has ranked the top 10 most romantic songs of all time.

They looked for songs with “Full Unadulterated Commitment.”

That means that “undying love is professed, in spite of potential obstacles,” and that the song has a message of “epic-ness,” and a “passionate delivery.”

“Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers took the top spot.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Pandora is here to help set the mood with a ranking of the top 10 most romantic songs of all time, and a new Pandora station, called Pandora’s Hottest Love Songs.

To name the top 10, the service looked for songs in which “undying love is professed,” even when there are obstacles, as well as epic lyrics, passionate delivery, and major tonality. In other words, “Full Unadulterated Commitment.”

Keep scrolling to see the songs Pandora has deemed appropriate for your big Valentine’s Day plans, whether it’s a romantic date or a cry session with a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates.

10. “Nessun Dorma” by Luciano Pavarotti

Luciano Pavarotti.

According to Pandora, this Italian epic will leave listeners “breathless.”

9. “I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos

The Flamingos.

“This song was made for slow dancing,” Pandora told Insider.

8. “At Last” by Etta James

Etta James.

Pandora cited this song’s production as the key to its magic, calling it warm, and comparing it to “getting into a Jacuzzi after swimming in the ocean.”

7. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Celine Dion.

This epic ballad is best known for its connection to the equally epic love story shown in “Titanic.”

6. “All of Me” by John Legend

John Legend.

This is the first song on the list to be from the 21st century, and was written by Legend as an ode to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

5. “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

Pandora called this ’80s hit an “impassioned duet.”

4. “Faithfully” by Journey

“Faithfully” is another ’80s hit, and one of the most beloved power ballads ever.

3. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley.

This song “weaves together threads of vintage fidelity and timeless, torch-like sentiment,” said Pandora.

2. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin.

Franklin “keeps the soul going by balancing out love with a woman’s point of view,” according to Pandora.

1. “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers

And the No. 1 spot goes to “Unchained Melody.” According to Pandora, the lyrics, production, and music evoke “the positive force of this unquestionable love.”

