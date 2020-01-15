The most-sold used car in every state in 2019 proves how dominant pickup trucks still are in the US

source Nissan

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the most popular used cars by state.

Pickup trucks – specifically the Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – were included on the list 39 times, with the F-150 claiming 32 spots.

“While pickup trucks are commonly known as being work vehicles, they have evolved to be popular family haulers as well thanks to their abundant cargo room and safety features,” ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

SUVs were the second most popular car type on the list, taking up four spots.

“These SUVs are all in the compact category, which shows that more used car buyers favor smaller SUVs that aren’t expensive as their larger counterparts,” Ly said.

Meanwhile, three sedans made the list, the lowest of any car segment. Ly claims that while sedan popularity has been decreasing, it is still popular in places that don’t require an all-wheel-drive.

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.9 million used car sales from the 2014 to 2018 model year for the study. Heavy-duty vehicles were not included.

Keep scrolling to see what other cars topped the list:

Nissan Altima — one state

The Nissan Altima dominates Maryland’s used car market.

Honda CR-V — one state

New Yorkers prefer the Honda CR-V in its used car market.

Honda Civic — one state

The Honda Civic is the most popular used car in California.

Toyota Tacoma — one state

The Toyota Tacoma dominates the used car market in Hawaii.

Honda Accord — one state

New Jersey’s most popular used car is the Honda Accord.

Nissan Rogue — two states

The Nissan Rogue is the most popular used car in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Chevrolet Equinox — two states

Michigan and Ohio’s most popular used car is the Chevrolet Equinox.

“The Chevrolet Equinox is among the most affordable vehicles in its class and has favorable reliability and fuel economy, which makes it an attractive option for used car buyers,” Ly said in a statement.

Toyota RAV4 — two states

The Toyota RAV4 is the used car of choice in Massachusetts and Vermont.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — seven states

A used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the car of choice in these states:

Delaware

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

New Hampshire

Ford F-150 — 32 states

The Ford F-150 is the most popular used car of choice in these states: