These are the 16 most unreliable car brands for 2020

caption 2017 Land Rover Discovery. source Land Rover

JD Power’s vehicle-dependability study measures the number of issues reported by owners of three-year-old vehicles.

In the 2020 survey, respondents reported an average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.

Land Rover finished last among 32 car brands, with 220 problems per 100 vehicles.

Owners of three-year-old vehicles report fewer issues now than they have in the 31-year history of JD Power‘s vehicle-dependability study, but some brands still lag behind.

For the 2020 version of its study, JD Power collected responses from 36,555 owners of vehicles from the 2017 model year, measuring dependability a few years into ownership. While Genesis led the pack with 89 problems per 100 vehicles, Land Rover ranked last among 32 brands, with 220 problems reported per 100 vehicles compared to an industry average of 134 problems per 100 vehicles.

These are the least reliable car brands based on those metrics, according to JD Power.

T15. Acura

caption 2017 Acura RDX. source Acura

Problems per 100 vehicles: 139

T15. Honda

caption 2017 Honda CR-V. source Honda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 139

14. Ram

caption 2017 Ram 1500. source FCA North America Media

Problems per 100 vehicles: 140

13. Mitsubishi

caption 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage. source Mitsubishi

Problems per 100 vehicles: 146

12. Mini

caption Mini Cooper S. source BMW

Problems per 100 vehicles: 147

11. Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. source Mercedes-Benz

Problems per 100 vehicles: 152

10. Subaru

caption 2017 Subaru Impreza. source Subaru

Problems per 100 vehicles: 154

9. Infiniti

caption 2017 Infiniti QX50. source Infiniti

Problems per 100 vehicles: 155

8. Dodge

caption 2017 Dodge Charger. source FCA

Problems per 100 vehicles: 158

7. Jeep

caption 2017 Jeep Wrangler. source Fiat Chrysler

Problems per 100 vehicles: 159

6. Fiat

caption 2017 Fiat 500X. source Fiat Chrysler

Problems per 100 vehicles: 160

5. GMC

caption 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD. source GMC

Problems per 100 vehicles: 162

4. Volvo

caption Volvo XC90. source Volvo

Problems per 100 vehicles: 185

3. Jaguar

caption 2017 Jaguar F-Pace. source Jaguar

Problems per 100 vehicles: 186

2. Chrysler

caption 2017 Chrysler 300. source Fiat Chrysler

Problems per 100 vehicles: 214

1. Land Rover

caption 2017 Land Rover Discovery. source Land Rover

Problems per 100 vehicles: 220