Where to buy flowers online for Mother’s Day

caption The Bouqs Co. is a great place to buy flowers for Mother’s Day. source The Bouqs Company/Facebook

Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift, and they’re likely to be even more popular this year.

We rounded up 7 of our favorite places to buy floral arrangements online. These sites make it easy to get a fresh bouquet to Mom’s door in time for Mother’s Day, with something for every style, taste, and budget.

Looking for more Mother’s Day gift inspiration? Check out all of our gift guides here.

Editor’s note: It’s likely that many families will be spending Mother’s Day apart this year due to the impact of coronavirus. Nothing takes the place of time spent together, but if you’re looking to send a gift to Mom in lieu of a visit, we hope this list will help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Flowers are, and always have been, a wonderful Mother’s Day gift. They’re beautiful to look at, fill the room with a delightful fragrance, and just have a way of brightening up her day. Now, with many of us spending more time than usual in our homes, a cheery bouquet of flowers will be especially appreciated.

Going to a local florist to pick out an arrangement might not be an option right now, but luckily there are plenty of great online flower delivery services that’ll deliver a beautiful, blooming bouquet right to Mom’s door. We rounded up seven of our favorite places to buy Mother’s Day flowers online that are reputable, have wide selections, and make it easy to tell mom “I love you” if you can’t be there in person. Each site has a unique selection, so there’s something for everyone (both preference- and price-wise) in this list.

Many floral delivery services are also running deals at the moment. You can find a running list of those sales we’ve found here. Due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, many brands are anticipating delays, so we recommend placing your order sooner than later for a better chance of them arriving in time for Mother’s Day.

Keep reading for 7 of our favorite places to buy Mother’s Day flowers online:

The Bouqs Co.

Best for: Farm to table flowers straight from eco-friendly farms

If you’re unable to support your local florist, buying online from The Bouqs Co. may be the next best thing. The Bouqs Co. sources fresh flowers directly from eco-friendly farmers, who are minimizing waste, recycling water, and using sustainable growing practices. You can even see a picture of the farmer, a map of where the flowers came from, and a video of the farm along with your order. Bouqs also works with local florists to create one-of-a-kind, artisan arrangements. Your selection will be based on what florists are available near you.

If your mom loves flowers, you could even spring for a Bouqs Co. subscription. If you choose this model you’ll save 30% and get free shipping on your orders. You can also customize your plan to change the recipient of the deliveries each month.

Delivery dates vary for each bouquet. Bouqs makes it easy to see the earliest available ship date for its bouquets, so you should get a good sense of when to order, but as with all delivery services, we’d say the earlier you place your order the better. Right now, The Bouqs Co. is also offering a 25% off discount to healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

UrbanStems

Best for: A well-curated selection and really nice gift pairings

UrbanStems not only has a beautiful selection of floral arrangements and live plants, but the site also offers lots of small gifts that perfectly complement the bouquets. Curated pairings, like the Taurus gift set which includes an orchid in a beautiful ceramic pot as well as a box of artisanal chocolates, make thoughtful, ready-to-go Mother’s Day gifts. You can also pick a bouquet you love and choose to throw in some small add-ons (like Sugarfina gummies and Tocca hand lotions) at checkout. If your mom really loves flowers, you can treat her to an UrbanStems subscription, so she can receive fresh flowers on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

With bouquets starting around $45, UrbanStems prices aren’t the cheapest on this list. But, between the sustainable practices, fresh blooms, thoughtful gifts, and optional but gorgeous vases, it’s worth the price in our experience.

Typically, UrbanStems offers next-day delivery Tuesday through Saturday in the continental US and same-day delivery for those in the NYC and DC metro areas. Right now, orders may be delayed due to COVID-19, though UrbanStems will notify you if this is the case for your order, so you can ensure the flowers will still be fresh.

FTD

Best for: Affordable arrangements that come with vases

Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) has been delivering flowers since 1910, so you can trust that they know how to put together a nice bouquet. You can also get succulents, chocolates, and other gifts delivered through the same site, making it a one-stop-shop for Mother’s Day.

While some other sites charge an additional fee for a vase, FTD includes a beautiful one with every arrangement. So, Mom won’t have to worry about what to house her fresh flowers in. The site also has a really wide selection of products, making it a great choice for all tastes and budgets.

FTD ships anywhere in the US, offering same-day delivery for some arrangements (others come from FedEx or UPS). Because so many people order flowers on Mother’s Day, it’s best to do so in advance to ensure yours will arrive on time.

BloomsyBox

Best for: Subscriptions that deliver fresh flowers every week or month

While many options on this list have subscription offerings, the BloomsyBox subscription service is probably the most robust. It’s the bread and butter of the brand, so there are multiple options to choose from for your flower-loving matriarch.

A cool thing about BloomsyBox is that flowers are sourced from Fair Trade farms all around the world. Your blooms could come from Holland one month and South Africa the next. Flowers are shipped right after picking, so you’ll always receive them just 2-4 days after they’ve been cut, making them super fresh.

You can choose from monthly or weekly subscriptions, with options to prepay for up to a year. The cheapest subscription costs $39.99 a month, but prices vary based on a few factors, like the fullness of the bouquet and if you choose to prepay. Free shipping is always included. All plans auto-renew, but you can cancel or skip a month online at any time. If the subscription option is too much, but you love the BloomsyBox bouquets, the brand does have a selection of one-time purchases.

1-800-Flowers

Best for: Wide selection and affordable arrangements

While the name may make it sound like a retro call-in service, 1-800-Flowers is a reputable option for getting nice floral arrangements to your loved ones around the country. The 40-year-old company is family-owned and takes pride in delivering beautiful bouquets.

Because it’s a larger company, you can expect a broad selection with hundreds of different flower arrangements, as well as teddy bears, chocolates, and other small gifts. You can also find houseplants and succulents. There are farm-fresh flower options, but not as many as offered on some of the other sites. Because the selection is so large, you can shop by holiday, flower type, and price, among other categories.

Some arrangements are available for same-day delivery, but your choices may be limited depending on location. You’ll find many more options with next-day delivery. If you’re aiming to get flowers in time for Mother’s Day, definitely order ahead. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy with options to order online or on the company’s mobile app.

Amazon

Best for: Easy ordering and Prime two-day delivery

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, ordering Mother’s Day flowers on the site will be very easy. Prime’s fast two-day shipping applies even to fresh bouquets for Mom. Some arrangements come in their own glass vases and even have free next-day shipping. Others, like the Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria, are shipped in bud form for optimal vase life.

Unlike the other sites on this list, Amazon is home to different floral vendors, so not everything will be packaged and delivered exactly the same way. This can be seen as a benefit though, as there is a wide variety of styles and price points to peruse. You’ll also want to read the fine print when choosing a bouquet since every vendor has different shipping and delivery information.

Check the “This is a gift” box at checkout to include your own note to Mom.

Ode à la Rose

Best for: Chic, Parisian-inspired bouquets

Ode á la Rose was founded by two Parisian bankers. After moving to New York, they realized the flower selection was not up to par with what they saw every day in France. So, the two started a flower delivery service making bouquets the French way in New York City.

Flower choices are seasonal and bouquets are elegantly arranged, often with no more than three floral varieties to keep things simple. The bouquets are hand-tied (you can see a step-by-step of the process here) and then they’re ready to go. The end result is a balanced, minimalist, and chic bouquet that will look great anywhere.

Ode à la Rose offers same-day flower delivery to NYC, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Next-day flower delivery is available in many cities in the Northeast and the Midwest. You can search by zip code to see if Ode á la Rose ships to your desired destination.

Prices at Ode á la Rose start around $50 and go up to about $200, which is relatively affordable considering that arrangements from pricier local boutiques can cost hundreds. If you’re looking for something that looks and feels high-end, but won’t cost a fortune, we recommend an Ode á la Rose arrangement.