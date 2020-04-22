Motorola’s new $1,000 Edge Plus phone comes with a headphone jack, 5G connectivity, and a 108-megapixel camera — you can get it on May 14

source Motorola

Motorola’s new high-end smartphone costs $999.99 and will be available to buy starting May 14 from Verizon and Motorola’s website.

The Motorola Edge Plus connects to Verizon’s 5G network, and it runs on some of the best hardware you can find on a smartphone, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of fast memory.

It has a triple-lens camera, including a 108-megapixel standard camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a 3x optical zoom camera.

In many respects, it’s very similar to other large, high-end smartphones. Motorola is differentiating the Edge Plus with a headphone jack, and a claim that its speakers are the loudest and most powerful.

Motorola has announced that its new $999.99 Edge Plus smartphone will be released on May 14.

The Motorola Edge Plus marks the company’s re-entry into high-end, premium smartphones, and what a re-entry: the Edge Plus is a big 5G smartphone with a large screen, a 108-megapixel triple-lens camera, and powerful specs.

And, it has a headphone jack. Indeed, the Motorola Edge Plus will be the only high-end smartphone in the US so far in 2020 that will accept wired headphones without some absurd dongle solution.

Here are the specs for the new Motorola Edge Plus:

6.7-inch FHD 1080p OLED screen at 90Hz refresh rate

A curved-edge screen design with narrow bezels, no notch

Snapdragon 865 mobile processor from Qualcomm

12GB of the latest and fastest LPDDR5 memory (RAM)

256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage

5,000mAh battery

5G connectivity for low, mid, and high bands on Verizon’s network

108-megapixel camera

16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view

8-megapixel 3x optical zoomed camera

25-megapixel selfie camera

With those specs and a $1,000 price tag, the Motorola Edge Plus is easily set to take on larger high-end Android phones, like Samsung’s $1,200 Galaxy S20 Plus and the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro. For iPhone users, the Edge Plus would be the equivalent of the $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, the Motorola Edge Plus is a Verizon-exclusive smartphone, and won’t be available on other carriers. You’ll only be able to buy the Edge Plus from Verizon and Motorola’s website.

As usual, there will be various ways for buyers to save on the Edge Plus’s $1,000 price tag. Verizon customers can trade-in their device for up to $250 off, for example. Customers who add a new line with certain unlimited data plans can get up to $550 off, and people who switch to Verizon can get an extra $150 off, making a $700 discount a possibility, if you play your cards right.

Apart from the exclusivity to Verizon, the screen specs raise an eyebrow – some will notice that the Motorola Edge Plus “only” has a 1080p resolution screen, and its refresh rate “only” goes to 90Hz, at least compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 1440p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Despite slightly lesser screen specs on paper, it’s unlikely a deal-breaker for the Edge Plus.

The Edge Plus doesn’t have any official water resistance ratings, either.

Apart from the headphone jack, Motorola is differentiating the Edge Plus with features, like the loudest and most powerful speakers on any smartphone, so the company claims.

We’ll know more about Motorola’s new Edge Plus smartphone and its core performance and features once we get our hands on it. For now, you can check out some press renders:

The Motorola Edge Plus will also be available in a red color that Motorola calls “smoky sangria.”

The other color option is called “thunder grey.”

Motorola and Samsung have 108-megapixel cameras, but more megapixels rarely ever mean better pictures.

The headphone jack is on the top side of the Edge Plus. The screen edges appear to have a sharp curve compared to other phones.