11 movie marathons you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus

caption The listed movie marathons range from five hours to 44 hours. source MGM Distribution Co/20th Century Fox/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Movie marathons are a great challenge to do with friends, family, or a partner, and can be a fun endurance test together while fully immersing yourself in the world of films.

Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney Plus all have some great movie marathons available.

Disney Plus has several huge franchises to binge through, including “Star Wars,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Toy Story,” and more.

Amazon Prime has 21 James Bond movies available, while Netflix has “The Matrix” and “Indiana Jones” film series to go through.

The shortest marathon on our list is the “Cars” trilogy at five hours and 25 minutes, while the longest is the MCU at 43 hours and 40 minutes.

Here are the 11 best movie marathons available to watch on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney Plus right now (listed in ascending order of length) .

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

You can watch all 3 ‘Cars’ movies on Disney Plus

caption There are three “Cars” movies in total. source Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Run Time: 5 hours and 25 minutes.

Movies: “Cars,” “Cars 2,” and “Cars 3.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

Pixar’s “Cars” may not be amongst the best-reviewed of the illustrious animation powerhouse’s filmography, but it was popular enough to spawn two sequels, both of wildly different flavors to the first movie.

The second is basically a James Bond spoof and spy thriller, while the third entry heads for darker, grittier territory. This is the shortest of the marathons in this list, however, so if you fancy a quick trilogy, this is the one for you.

All 4 of Pixar’s ‘Toy Story’ movies are on Disney Plus

caption There are four “Toy Story” movies in the series. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Run Time: 6 hours and 16 minutes.

Movies: “Toy Story,” “Toy Story 2,” “Toy Story 3,” and “Toy Story 4.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

Pixar’s “Toy Story” series are consistently some of the company’s best-reviewed movies. And Woody and Buzz and the gang are so universally popular that Pixar couldn’t help but sneak in a fourth outing despite a perfect ending with “Toy Story 3.”

Take a nostalgic, six-hour trip with this marathon.

Watch ‘The Matrix’ trilogy on Netflix

caption There are three “Matrix” movies on Netflix. source Warner Bros. Pictures/Roadshow Entertainment

Run Time: 6 hours and 43 minutes.

Movies: “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

Platform: Netflix.

Clocking in at only half an hour or so more than the “Toy Story” marathon, “The Matrix” marathon is a good alternative choice should you wish for something a little less animated and a little more trippy.

With a fourth movie in the works, now is the time to catch up on Keanu Reeves’ iconic trilogy.

Disney Plus has the ‘High School Musical’ trilogy, plus ‘Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure’

caption There are four movies in the “High School Musical” series. source Buena Vista Television/Disney-ABC Domestic Television/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Run Time: 6 hours and 50 minutes.

Movies: “High School Musical,” “High School Musical 2,” “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” and “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

This is probably the most nostalgic entry on the list for a lot of us, and Disney Plus has all three movies on offer. Plus, they also have a fourth movie to add to the marathon: “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure,” which was a direct-to-DVD spin-off starring Ashley Tisdale.

The ‘Millennium’ trilogy is available on Amazon Prime

caption There are three films in the “Millennium” trilogy. source Nordisk Film/Music Box Films/Alliance Films/Lumiere/GAGA/Zodiak Entertainment

Run Time: 7 hours and 8 minutes.

Movies: “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl Who Played With Fire,” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.”

Platform: Amazon Prime.

There are several different adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s novels, with Rooney Mara and Claire Foy both taking on the role of Lisbeth Salander in different versions. But it’s Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth, and the trilogy of films she stars in, that stands out best.

By far the darkest marathon on this list, this is one if you need a change of pace from the sweetness of Disney.

All 4 ‘Indiana Jones’ movies are on Netflix

caption There are four films in the “Indiana Jones” series. source Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 8 hours and 3 minutes.

Movies: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Platform: Netflix.

These movies are timeless classics, even if the fourth movie doesn’t quite live up to the excellence of the original trilogy. This would be the perfect marathon for a Sunday afternoon with the family – and with a fifth movie in the works, why not catch up on Harrison Ford’s adventures as Indiana Jones?

Disney Plus has 6 ‘X-Men’ films to binge through.

caption Disney Plus has six “X-Men” movies on their roster. source 20th Century Fox

Run Time: 11 hours and 45 minutes.

Movies: “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “X-Men,” “X2,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “The Wolverine,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is missing a few X-Men movies (“First Class,” “Apocalypse,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Logan”), but six movies are more than enough to make a marathon.

We’ve listed the movies in chronological order, so start with the origin story, then work your way through the original trilogy before leading into “The Wolverine.” You could watch “Days of Future Past” before the original trilogy, but we’ve put it last here.

All 5 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies are available on Disney Plus

caption There are five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies in the series. source Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Run Time: 12 hours and 8 minutes.

Movies: “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Dead Man’s Chest,” “At World’s End,” “On Stranger Tides,” and “Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” often gets a rough ride from critics despite “The Curse of the Black Pearl” being utterly ground-breaking upon release and delivering us one of the best and iconic movie characters ever in Captain Jack Sparrow.

Although one less film than the “X-Men” marathon, the length of the second and third “Pirates” movies means this marathon is the longer of the two.

Disney Plus has 10 ‘Star Wars’ movies to marathon

caption Disney Plus has 10 “Star Wars” movies on their service, all bar “The Rise of Skywalker.” source 20th Century Fox/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Run Time: 22 hours and 27 minutes

Movies: “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Rogue One,” “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens,” and “The Last Jedi.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

The only “Star Wars” film missing from Disney Plus is the ninth and final movie of the Skywalker Saga, “The Rise of Skywalker,” but that will be added on May 4 (Star Wars Day).

For now, you’ve got 10 movies to gorge on. It’s up to you how you watch them – you could watch them in order of release dates, or one of many favourite viewing orders found on Google, but we’ve gone for chronological order, with the prequel trilogy first followed by the two spin-offs, and then into the original trilogy and, finally, episodes eight and nine. Without stopping, this takes just under a day to complete.

Binge-watch 21 James Bond films on Amazon Prime

caption Amazon Prime has 21 James Bond movies on their service. source MGM/UA Distribution Co/United International Pictures

Run Time: 41 hours and 49 minutes.

Movies: “Dr. No,” “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “Diamonds are Forever,” “Live and Let Die,” “The Man With the Golden Gun,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Moonraker,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “Octopussy,” “Never Say Never Again,” “A View to Kill,” “The Living Day Lights,” “Licence to Kill,” “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day.”

Platform: Amazon Prime.

The second-longest marathon on the list. Amazon Prime has 20 official Bond movies, plus “Never Say Never Again,” which exists outside of the official Eon-produced Bond movies. The only films missing are the 1967 “Casino Royale” (another non-Eon production) and Daniel Craig’s Bond movies. Still, there’s a lot of 007 to get through starting with Sean Connery’s “Dr. No” to Pierce Brosnan’s “Die Another Day.” Truthfully, with the nature of Bond films, you could watch these in any order you like.

*Netflix also has all four of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day.”

Disney Plus has 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to watch.

caption Disney Plus has 20 MCU movies on their service. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Run Time: 43 hours and 40 minutes.

Movies: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain Marvel,” “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Black Panther,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Platform: Disney Plus.

It’s no surprise that the longest marathon on this list is the gargantuan MCU, clocking in at just under 44 hours – and that’s without both “Spider-Man” movies and “The Incredible Hulk,” which aren’t on the streaming service.

Still, 20 movies, which we’ve ordered chronologically, is more than enough to marathon, and ending with “Avengers: Endgame” is a perfect way to wrap up one of cinema history’s greatest achievements. Take no breaks and avoid sleep, and you’ll be done in just under two days!