9 movies you can watch on Netflix if you’re disappointed about the delay of ‘Black Widow’

caption “Salt,” “Lucy,” and “Wonder Woman” are three female-led spy and superhero movies. source Sony Pictures Releasing/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

“Black Widow” was originally scheduled for a May release, but has now been pushed back until November 6th.

Happily, however, Netflix can keep you entertained for now with several movies like “Black Widow.”

Natasha Romanoff herself Scarlett Johansson stars in “Lucy,” while “Salt” is a movie very similar to “Black Widow.”

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is also available to watch on Netflix and is a ground-breaking blockbuster that brought an iconic female superhero to the big screen with aplomb.

Also available is “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander and “Proud Mary” starring Taraji P. Henson, plus several Netflix originals, too.

Here are the nine best movies like “Black Widow” available to watch on Netflix right now (listed alphabetically).

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Close’ (2019)

Noomi Rapace plays a female bodyguard, a character based on the real-life female bodyguard whose clients have included JK Rowling and Nicole Kidman. In this movie, Rapace’s character is hired to protect an heiress from assassins.

‘Hitman: Agent 47’ (2015)

Rupert Friend stars as the titular figure, who teams up with a woman (Hannah Ware) to find her father and unravel certain mysteries connected to her heritage. Based on the iconic video game character.

‘Lucy’ (2014)

What better film to fill the void of “Black Widow” than an action-thriller with Scarlett Johansson herself? Rather crudely labelled the female version of “Limitless,” this movie capably stands on its own two feet.

‘Maria’ (2019)

A Filipino assassin responds to an attempt on her family’s life after she quits the business and fakes her death. One of the few action movies with an Asian female lead.

‘Polar’ (2019)

Mads Mikkelsen is one of the most interesting actors out there, and teams up with Vanessa Hudgens for this dark thriller about an ageing assassin. A Netflix original.

‘Proud Mary’ (2018)

Taraji P. Henson stars in this movie as one of the very few black female action leads.

“Proud Mary” follows a hitwoman working for a Boston crime family whose life is changed by a young boy.

‘Salt’ (2010)

“Salt” was, for a long time, the closest thing we got to an unofficial “Black Widow” movie. An American CIA agent is forced to flee when she is accused of being a Russian spy. Starring Angelina Jolie, it really does play like a Black Widow origin story.

‘Tomb Raider’ (2018)

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander took over the role of Lara Croft from Angelina Jolie, and made it her own. Here, she desperately tries to find her missing father. Another movie based on an iconic video game.

‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)

Patty Jenkins’ DC character proved that female-led superhero movies can be box office smashes, too, earning a huge $821.8 million worldwide. Gal Gadot took on the role of Wonder Woman, and while we have to wait for the sequel (that’s been delayed, too), at least we’ve got this one to keep us going.