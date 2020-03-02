MrBeast enlisted David Dobrik to help him eat some of the most expensive meals in the world, including a $70,000 pizza

- source
- YouTuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, took his friends Chandler and Chris on a mission to eat some of the most expensive meals in the US.
- They started out small with a $1 pizza and a $2 hotdog, then stepped it up a gear with $64 golden wings, a $100 milkshake, and a $250 grilled cheese.
- While trying a $1,000 sundae, MrBeast called David Dobrik to see if he’d be on board to try some of the more extortionate dishes on the list. He and fellow Vlog Squad members Natalie Noel and Jason Nash all joined in to try $2,000 steaks.
- “Oh my God,” Dobrik said. “It’s like slicing into a baby.”
- Next up was $3,000 pork with a 26-year-old scotch sauce, a $4,000 tomahawk steak with coffee that had been “processed’ by a mountain fox, and $5,000 tacos with caviar and squid ink shells.
- Chris said, “It tastes like the ocean is swimming in my mouth.”
- “I feel like the more expensive food gets, the more it just throws flavor explosions at you,” MrBeast said. “So far, up to this point, the takeaway to this video is more expensive food doesn’t actually taste better.”
- Finally, it was time for the $70,000 golden pizza. It was made by a private chef who usually only cooks for billionaires, so the trio got changed into suits for the occasion.
- The pizza is so expensive because the base is covered with an ounce of gold, followed by a ten-year-old parmesan bechamel. The toppings include Japanese beef marinaded in $10,000 grape juice and Hudson Valley foie gras seared and flambeed with a $6,000 bottle of apple juice.
- The chef then finished the impressive pizza with $4,000 worth of white truffle shavings, flown in especially from Italy, and $16,000 worth of albino caviar – the rarest caviar in the world. And, of course, more gold leaf and some smoked sea salt.
- “I thought it would be gross,” MrBeast said. “But it’s actually really good.”
- So as not to waste any food, MrBeast gave anything they didn’t eat to the staff who made it, or other guests at the restaurants.
