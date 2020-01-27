Madison Square Garden glows purple and gold to honor the late Kobe Bryant

- source
- NBA icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
- The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.
- As the sports world mourns the tremendous loss, Madison Square Garden – otherwise known as the Mecca of Basketball – honored the Black Mamba with purple and gold lights and a pre-game ceremony.
NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.
Across the globe, the sports world is mourning the sudden and tragic loss – and the Mecca of Basketball is no exception.
New York’s Madison Square Garden honored the late Black Mamba with purple and gold exterior lights.
The world’s most famous arena also hosted a ceremony prior to tip-off of Sunday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
