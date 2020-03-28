MSIG Channels RM170,000 to Ministry Of Health For Medical Equipment and Supplies For Hospitals and Healthcare Front Liners

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 28 March 2020 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, is urgently channelling RM170,000 to support the Ministry of Health (MoH) in buying additional medical equipment and supplies for the hospitals especially healthcare front liners, helping ensure they are protected during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Chua Seck Guan, Chief Executive Officer, of MSIG Malaysia, said, “The wellbeing of fellow Malaysians is our primary concern in both good times and bad. The current COVID-19 outbreak is putting exceptional strains on our healthcare system and particularly the brave front liners who are risking their own health to keep people safe. That’s why we took the decision to make this urgent donation to reduce some of the burden on the MoH and help ensure that our front liners are properly protected — enabling them to do their job of looking after everyone else.”

“We hope that this donation will make a tangible difference, not only in resupplying the front line but also to encourage them by reminding them that they are not alone in this, and that all Malaysians, both corporate entities and individuals, are playing a part in reducing the burden on our health care system at this time of great stress — not least by following MoH guidelines and the Movement Control Order by staying home. We must continue to pull together during this crisis as a nation so that Malaysians can get back to the regular daily lives as soon as possible.”

Expressing his gratitude, MoH Secretary General Dato’ Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min said, “The Malaysian government, the Ministry of Health, and by extension, the hospitals and patients are truly grateful for the immense generosity of MSIG Malaysia as a caring corporate organisation.”

MSIG Malaysia has also opened up their own Facebook Page (facebook.com/MSIGmy) for staff and partners to post encouraging messages to healthcare professionals, tagging the Ministry of Health. It is a show of solidarity and a reminder to all to continue compliance with the Movement Control Order, and to show their gratitude to the healthcare workers at the forefront.





